The San Francisco 49ers are just days away from kicking off the preseason when they take on the Tennessee Titans. While this will present an opportunity for Kyle Shanahan's team to lay the foundation for the upcoming regular season, the 49ers will do so without one of their foundational players. The coach revealed on Tuesday that star running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with a calf strain, which is likely to keep him out for the entire preseason.

"Christian has a calf strain," Shanahan told reporters. "Did it a couple of days ago. It's alright. He didn't pull it or anything, but you guys probably won't see him this preseason."

When asked how long this injury is expected to keep McCaffrey off of the practice field, Shanahan said, "Probably a couple weeks."

Christian McCaffrey SF • RB • #23 Att 272 Yds 1459 TD 14 FL 2 View Profile

Overall, this doesn't sound like a particularly serious situation surrounding McCaffrey, and the two-week timetable before he's able to get back onto the field gives plenty of time to gear up for the regular season. The 28-year-old is coming off a stellar 2023 season where won Offensive Player of the Year after leading the league in rushing (1,459) and total touchdowns from scrimmage (21).

On top of McCaffrey, Shanahan relayed a couple of other injury situations that are also looming over the organization. Sticking in the backfield, running back Elijah Mitchell is dealing with a hamstring injury. Shanahan said that Mitchell didn't pull his hamstring, but the team is "going to be safe with him." He is going to miss "probably a week or so" due to the injury, per Shanahan. Injuries to both of those running backs sparked the 49ers to sign veteran Matt Breida, who was initially with the organization from 2017-19.

Elsewhere within the offense, first-round rookie Ricky Pearsall tweaked his shoulder and was removed halfway through Tuesday's practice. Shanahan didn't know the severity of the injury when speaking with reporters but did acknowledge that it was a reaggravation from an injury he suffered during OTAs. Pearsall was the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft earlier this spring and -- if healthy -- could see an expanded role within the offense if the club does trade fellow wideout Brandon Aiyuk.