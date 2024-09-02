Days after reportedly hosting former Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook for a free-agent visit, the Indianapolis Colts have turned their attention to another big-name running back, as they're visiting with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout Leonard Fournette in the leadup to their 2024 season opener, according to ESPN.

The 29-year-old Fournette reunited with his agents this summer in an effort to find a new team, as ESPN previously reported, though the former first-round draft pick has remained unsigned since January.

The Colts have an All-Pro starter at running back in Jonathan Taylor, but Taylor has missed extensive time due to injury in consecutive seasons. Backups Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson, meanwhile, have combined for just 91 career carries at the NFL level, and Sermon is just coming off a recent hamstring injury. Veteran reserve Zack Moss, who started eight games for the team in 2023, left via free agency this offseason.

Fournette was last seen with the Buffalo Bills late in 2023, appearing in two games as a practice squad call-up. He helped headline the Buccaneers' backfield for almost three seasons prior, notably logging 448 yards from scrimmage in Tampa Bay's four playoff games during a 2020 Super Bowl season. The former LSU star began his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, topping 1,000 rushing yards twice in three years.