Sean Taylor will become the first former Washington Commanders player to have a statue made by the team in his honor. Taylor's daughter, Jackie Taylor, made the announcement on behalf of the Commanders. A date has not yet been set regarding a future statue unveiling.

Taylor, a freshman volleyball player at North Carolina who wears her late father's number, will be involved in designing the statue. The news comes two years after the team unveiled a memorial installation for Taylor that has since been removed after it "fell short in honoring one of our franchise's most iconic players," the Commanders in a statement, via ESPN.

"I'm just thankful for the whole process," said Taylor, who was just 18 months old when Taylor was murdered in 2007. "I think the fans will really enjoy what they're going to see and getting the second opportunity, you don't really get many second opportunities. The fact that we're able to get a second opportunity is nice ... There's a lot of excitement."

Washington plans to honor more of the franchise's greatest players in the coming years, according to ESPN. The Commanders are set to retire Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green's No. 28 at halftime of Washington's Week 7 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Green will join quarterbacks Sammy Baugh (33), Sonny Jurgensen (9) and defensive back Bobby Mitchell (49) who have had their jersey numbers retired by the team.

A safety in Washington from 2004-07, Taylor was an immensely productive and popular player. He was a two-time Pro Bowler whose uniqueness as a player (he wore pieces of tape on his facemask, for example) made him a favorite among, his peers and the next generation of defensive backs.