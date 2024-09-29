It's early, but it looks like Jayden Daniels may very well run away with the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Fresh off of his massive performance in last Monday's win over the Bengals, Daniels made NFL history on Sunday in leading the Washington Commanders to a 42-14 blowout over the Arizona Cardinals.

Daniels became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete at least 85% of his throws in consecutive games, via Elias Sports. He completed nearly 87% of his throws on Sunday after he completed 91.3% of his throws in Cincinnati. Daniels' 82.1% completion percentage through his first four games is also an NFL record (h/t Bleacher Report).

The reigning No. 2 overall pick, Daniels torched the Cardinals with his arm and well as with his legs. He went 26 of 30 for 233 yards that included his fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin. He also ran for 47 yards and a score.

While he's making history with his arm, Daniels told CBS Sports prior to the 2024 NFL Draft that he aspires to become the greatest running quarterback in NFL history. Daniels is off to a good start there, too, as he has already rushed for 218 yards and four scores through four games.

Daniels is taking advantage of his immense athleticism. But that's only part of the reason for his immediate success in the NFL.

"I would say my football IQ," Daniels said in the spring when asked to name his greatest strength as a football player. "I pride myself on being a smart football player. Being able to eliminate what the defense isn't doing. I kind of have two or three things in my head pre-snap. ... Being able to check into runs and check protections based on leverage and stuff like that. I take pride in learning about football and knowing football at a high level."

Daniels' intellect perfectly complements his physical gifts. His ability to quickly read defenses enables him to get ride of the ball before defenses have a chance to anticipate where his passes are going. That ability is something that has aided Aaron Rodgers his entire career, and it's something that is helping Daniels now.

Daniels' success has not only led to personal records, it's played a significant role in the Commanders' surprising 3-1 start. The Commanders are now all alone in first place in the NFC East four weeks into the 2024 season.