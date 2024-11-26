The Washington Commanders officially placed kicker Austin Seibert on injured reserve Tuesday two days after he missed two extra points in Washington's 34-26 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12.

Seibert entered Sunday a perfect 22-for-22 on extra points, but his two misses loomed large on the outcome of Sunday's game. His first miss came after a 17-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jayden Daniels that put the Commanders up 9-3 in the third quarter, and his second one occurred after Daniels connected with top target Terry McLaurin for an 86-yard touchdown with 21 seconds left in regulation when Washington was out of timeouts. Had he made the second, the game likely would have gone into overtime tied 27-27. Had he made all of his extra points, Washington would have led, 28-27, with 21 seconds left. The kicker took full accountability for his mistakes postgame.

"I just want to play better for my teammates, you know, definitely don't want to do that," Seibert said, via Yahoo Sports, postgame on Sunday. "Just wasn't striking well, but it means a lot me to be here with these guys, so I just want to put my best foot....moving forward."

The second missed extra point included a low snap that his holder briefly bobbled before holding the football upright, but Seibert once again fell on the sword and said that didn't matter.

"It didn't make a difference at all. It's on me," he said of the low snap on his final extra point.

He also claimed his right hip, which caused him to miss Weeks 10 and 11, wasn't an issue, either. However, his placement on injured reserve on Tuesday indicates Washington feels otherwise.

"I felt fine," he said. "That's why I made the decision to play, and here we are."

Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who played with Seibert in college at the University of Oklahoma, applauded his former Sooner for his help in Dallas' upset road win. The Cowboys took home the largest upset victory of the 2024 season thus far, emerging as victors as 10.5-point road underdogs thanks to becoming the first team NFL history with two kickoff return touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a game, per CBS Sports Research.

"Shoutout (Commanders kicker Austin Seibert). He went to OU with me. He gave us one," Lamb said.