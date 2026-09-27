Currently sporting a 0-2 record and facing the reigning Super Bowl-champion Seahawks in Week 3, the Commanders got some much-needed good news: Jayden Daniels (dislocated left elbow) is expected to return within three weeks, if not sooner, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Daniels, 25, suffered the dislocation in Week 2 against the Cowboys when his foot got stepped on by left guard Chris Paul, and his arm bent awkwardly as he tried to brace his fall. It's his second left elbow dislocation; he suffered his first in Week 9 last year against the Seahawks. But after visiting multiple specialists and getting more imaging this week, Daniels won't undergo surgery, and the Commanders aren't placing him on IR, which would have guaranteed a four-game absence.

Washington is turning to Marcus Mariota against Seattle, and he has played well in extended action. He made 11 appearances, including eight starts, last year in place of Daniels. Here's the Commanders' upcoming schedule:

Week 3: vs. Seahawks

Week 4: vs. Colts (London)

Week 5: vs. Giants

Week 6: at 49ers ("Monday Night Football")

When Daniels returns, he will wear a brace on his left elbow, as he did last year when he missed four weeks (three games plus the bye) with the same injury. While a brace provides structural support, it does not guarantee the elbow's health. In fact, last year, Daniels re-aggravated his elbow injury when he fell hard on it in his first game back. Though he did not suffer any further structural damage in that episode, it was his final play of the season.

Washington went 12-5 and reached the NFC Championship game in Daniels' marvelous rookie year but went 5-12 last year as Daniels dealt with knee, hamstring and elbow injuries. He appeared in just seven games total and completed just four of those seven contests.

After a slow start in Week 1 this season, Daniels played well in the fourth quarter, though the Commanders fell to the Eagles, 24-22. He was off to a strong start against the Cowboys -- 96 passing yards and a touchdown plus 69 rushing yards in the first half -- before the injury.