This Sunday in the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders will battle in London, we have a Texas-sized showdown in Houston between the Texans and the Dallas Cowboys, plus Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow face off in Cincinnati. Oh, and Derrick Henry will look to run all over his former team in the Tennessee Titans. That's a must-watch revenge game.

Let's discuss some anytime touchdown bets. These have become popular wagers among football fans because of their longer odds. Even when it comes to an expected TD scorer, they make for a fun parlay leg. Last week, we hit on Tee Higgins at +175 and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. at +235. Let's see what we have cooking up for Week 4.

Below, we will break down five anytime TD bets to consider. These will not be predictable choices like a Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson score that offer zero value, but they won't be wild long shots such as a team defense. Let's begin with a tight end who looked incredible last week in his 2026 debut.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

1. Raiders TE Brock Bowers (+160)

The Las Vegas Raiders have a massive matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this week. The Raiders are off to a surprising 3-0 start, although we can't ignore the fact that they've played the easiest strength of schedule in the NFL up to this point, as their first three opponents have won one game combined.

Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers made his season debut last week against the New Orleans Saints, and he looked magnificent. He caught a game-high 10 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in a 35-27 win, and will be important if the Raiders want to score an upset victory over their rivals. With how good Bowers looked last week, I'll sprinkle on him again in this spot as Kirk Cousins' new clear-cut "WR1."

2. Bills RB James Cook (-140)

James Cook of the Buffalo Bills is one of the best running backs in the NFL, and he's on a bit of a heater right now. He rushed 21 times for 135 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 vs. the Detroit Lions, and then 24 times for 154 yards and another touchdown last week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now, the flailing New England Patriots come to town, and they are missing two important defenders in Christian Barmore and Christian Gonzalez. They lost by 29 points to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, and I'm sure Joe Brady and the Bills want to do something similar to the team that won their division last year. A -140 price isn't value, but I can tell you I was surprised by this listing.

3. Vikings RB Aaron Jones (-160)

Like James Cook, this line doesn't offer much value. But consider that the Miami Dolphins have allowed six touchdowns to running backs through three games. The Minnesota Vikings are favored by double-digits over Miami, which makes sense because the Dolphins just lost De'Von Achane for the year, while Brian Flores is going to look to DESTROY his former team from a defensive standpoint. That means Aaron Jones is going to get plenty of touches. He hasn't scored since Week 1, but will in Week 4.

4. Jets RB Braelon Allen (+115)

I was a fan of Braelon Allen in the 2024 draft process because he's big at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, and was the youngest player in the entire class. He actually racked up 482 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns as a rookie, but an injury held him to four games played last year. Now, he's making his third career start with Breece Hall sidelined by a quad injury.

When the New York Jets get in the red zone against the Chicago Bears, Frank Reich is going to call his number.

5. Saints RB Alvin Kamara (+135) (Monday)

This game is on Monday night, but I had to mention it. The Saints are hosting the Atlanta Falcons in the 20th anniversary of the "Rebirth Game," where the Saints returned to the Superdome for the first time following Hurricane Katrina. The legendary Steve Gleason blocked a punt on the opening drive of the game, which set the tone for an emotional 23-3 Saints victory. I can't imagine what the environment will be like on Monday night.

Travis Etienne is out with a hamstring injury, opening the door for franchise legend Alvin Kamara. He's not as productive as he used to be, but it makes too much sense for him to score in this game.

Bonus: Ravens RB Derrick Henry 2 TDs (+250)

Derrick Henry faces the team that selected him No. 45 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft this Sunday. Henry and the Titans didn't have some dramatic breakup, but Henry wanted to win football games and the Titans were about to suffer an embarrassing fall to the bottom of the league, so a mutual parting of ways made sense.

It used to be a debate if Henry was a future Hall of Famer. Not anymore. The ageless wonder leads the NFL with 3,817 rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns since signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024. Those are more rushing yards and more rushing touchdowns than the entire Titans offense since he left.

Derrick Henry to find the end zone at -210 is probably a parlay leg, but what about two touchdowns at +250? He's averaging two touchdowns a game this year as it is!