Washington Commanders offensive lineman Sam Cosmi has signed an extension less than a week before the team's regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Wednesday. The veteran is getting a four-year extension worth $74 million, which includes $45 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

A 2021 third-round pick, Cosmi has helped restore Washington's proud tradition of top-tier offensive linemen, a tradition that harkens back to the early '80s when the unit was nicknamed "The Hogs." During his first three seasons, Cosmi made 32 starts that included a career-high 17 in 2023.

"This is a great day for the Washington Commanders. We're excited to have reached an agreement on a contract extension with Sam Cosmi," Commanders general manager Adam Peters said. "Sam has bought into the vision that DQ and I have had for this team since day one. He is a pillar of our offensive line and we believe that Sam's best playing days are ahead.

"Sam is a great leader and teammate and we're excited that he will be a member of our team for years to come."

Versatility has been a key element of Cosmi's success to this point. He started his career at right tackle before switching over to guard last year. Despite never playing the position before, Cosmi allowed just one sack and four hits on Commanders quarterbacks in 1,013 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Cosmi was tabbed by PFF as the fourth-best player at his position last season. He ranked sixth among his peers in run blocking and 11th in pass protection.

"Sam Cosmi has shown really consistent play," new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said during training camp. "You would've thought he'd been a guard for a really long time and in fact he wasn't, from moving from tackle to guard. I would say his ability to stay square, to pull. He's an athlete that's inside. He's somebody that has impressed me by the size of him, his movement to go."

Like "The Hogs" before him, Cosmi carries an old-school attitude befitting of an offensive linemen.

"I'm going to be dirty, I'm going to be nasty," Cosmi said. "I'm not going to take, excuse my language, [expletive] from anybody. So, that's what I'm going to do every time I step on that field, and that's the type of player I'm going to be."