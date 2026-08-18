How Stefon Diggs' history with young QBs could shape Jayden Daniels, Commanders' season

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has plenty of experience breaking in young quarterbacks. And this season, he's doing it again.

Signing a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders worth up to $12 million, it's deja vu all over again. He joins an offense led by Jayden Daniels. The third-year passer is looking for his second full season as a starter, after injury limited him to seven games last year.

Diggs started his NFL career in 2015 as a fifth-rounder, coming in during Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's second year in the league. Diggs then joined the Buffalo Bills in Josh Allen's second year, starting the whole season, signed with the Houston Texans in C.J. Stroud's first year as a full-time starter, and was on the New England Patriots for Drake Maye's first year as the full-time QB1.

Coach Dan Quinn, who, like Daniels, is entering his third season with the Commanders, discussed what he's already seeing from his new pass catcher. Quinn called Diggs "an incredible teammate" and had "an excellent football IQ."

"Hearing him detail things is nice for even some of the other players to hear his point of view on certain things, so he's off to a really good start," Quinn told 106.7 The Fan's The Sports Junkies.

Quinn said that although this is a new system, Diggs has "played a lot of football," which helps him adjust more easily. The experience with numerous offenses and other quarterbacks no doubt makes going to a new team less daunting. Diggs needed a new team, and Daniels needed a reliable WR2.

Daniels registered 3,568 passing yards in 2024, a Commanders rookie record, with now San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel as his top target. He finished that year setting records for the highest completion percentage by a rookie (69%) and rushing yards for a rookie quarterback (891). Terry McLaurin, who led the team in receiving yards last year (1,096), gave some insight on how the wide receiver room plans to support Daniels.

"You got the top-end talent, but you also got guys who are young already ready for the moment," wide receiver McLaurin said. "So we're just looking forward to being weapons for Jayden, and the more weapons you got on the field, the easier it makes the quarterback's job."

The ceiling is certainly high for the passing game on the Commanders, and a McLaurin-Diggs-Daniels combination could be dangerous if they can all stay healthy and on track.

Diggs previously led Minnesota in receiving in 2015 and 2019 and was second to Adam Thielen during three other seasons. Diggs also led Buffalo in receiving four times. Last season, he was Maye's favorite target, leading the team with 1,013 yards and adding four touchdowns to his stat line.

In 11 seasons, he has had seven seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards, with his best year coming in 2020, when he recorded 1,535 yards in the air.

There is, of course, a laundry list of factors that determine whether a team has what it takes to win enough games to extend its season, but looking at Diggs' track record, he certainly is no stranger to the playoffs. His impact has been felt on many offenses, spanning three divisions, and twice in his career, he helped turn a non-postseason team into a playoff-bound squad in his first season with the squad.

Here's a look at Diggs' postseason history, highlighting that impact:

Team Years Diggs spent with the team Did the team go to the playoffs the year before Diggs joined? Did the team go to the playoffs in Diggs' first year? How many times the team made the playoffs while Diggs was on the team Vikings 2015-19 No Yes Three Bills 2020-23 Yes (eliminated in first round) Yes (advanced to AFC Championship) Four Texans 2024 Yes Yes One Patriots 2025 No Yes One

The Commanders begin their regular season in Philadelphia against the Eagles on Sept. 13. In 2025, the Commanders had the eighth hardest schedule heading into the season, while this year they are right in the middle at No. 16.