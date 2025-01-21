With their playoff defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Los Angeles Rams' season has come to a close. In lockstep, questions have flooded in regarding what's next for key members of the roster. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is one player mulling his future in the NFL and possible retirement, but wideout Cooper Kupp doesn't appear like he'll be hanging up his helmet anytime soon. That said, what logo will be on the side of his helmet in 2025 may be up in the air.

On Monday, Kupp, who turns 32 in June, told reporters that there is "no doubt" that he wants to play next season, which would be his ninth year in the league.

"I feel like I've got a lot of good football left in me," Kupp said, via ESPN. "I'll be playing football next year. That much I know."

Cooper Kupp LAR • WR • #10 TAR 100 REC 67 REC YDs 710 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Kupp was the subject of trade rumors leading up to the deadline earlier this season, but no deal came to fruition. He did acknowledge this week, however, that could sprout up again this offseason, putting his future with the organization in doubt.

"Who knows what's going to happen," Kupp said. "That's out of my control. And we will see what it's going to be. ... I don't have any clarity on what that's going to look like or anything like that. So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don't know what that's going to look like."

Contractually, Kupp has two years remaining on his current deal, which includes $5 million guaranteed for 2025. If they were to cut him this offseason, they'd save $15 million cash and $7.52 million against the salary cap.

Kupp has been with the franchise for his entire career ever since they selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Eastern Washington. His best year came in 2021 when he led the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns en route to an Offensive Player of the Year award. That season, he also helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI victory where he won Super Bowl MVP honors.

More recently, Kupp's production had slowed as he was no longer a focal point of the passing attack, giving way to fellow wideout Puka Nacua.

"Obviously I want to be able to feel like I'm impacting games, and that's done on a much more discreet level, I feel like, for a lot of these games," Kupp said. "And that is what it is, but I can look back on the season and be happy with what I put on tape and things that I was being asked to do, feel like I was executing my job. And that's all you can do."

Kupp caught five of his seven targets for 61 yards in the divisional round playoff loss to Philadelphia.