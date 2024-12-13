The Los Angeles Rams found a way to win a football game without scoring a touchdown (the first time that has occurred for the franchise since 2016), and also won a football game without their most consistent wide receiver having a reception.

For just the second time in his career, Cooper Kupp was held without a catch in the Rams' 12-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. Kupp was targeted three times in the win, but didn't have a catch in a game where the rain played a major factor.

"You're not able to change out the balls, it's wet and it does limit your ability to get it and be able to throw it and control it," Rams coach Sean McVay said, via a team transcript. "A lot of the different plays you'd want to activate in some different settings are kind of crossed off the play sheet for the given time. It did have a little different feel to it in the second half, but it was definitely an issue, particularly in the first half."

Perhaps that was the cause regarding Kupp's lack of targets, but the Rams wideout was shut out for the first time since Week 10 in 2019. That snapped a 69-game streak Kupp had a catch, which was the fourth longest in Rams history. Torry Holt holds the mark with 153 straight games with a reception, followed by Marshall Faulk and Henry Ellard with 81.

Puka Nacua did have a strong game in spite of the conditions, finishing with seven catches for 97 yards. The Rams were able to get some production at wide receiver, despite Kupp not ending up in the box score.

"It was tough to throw the football in some instances, but he did a nice job and played physical football as he always does," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. "It was a group effort for sure."