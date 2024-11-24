With Mike McCarthy in the final year of his contract and the Dallas Cowboys struggling this season, there's a good chance that the team will soon be in the market for a new head coach, and if that happens, one name that keeps coming up is Deion Sanders.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer spent five seasons in Dallas and won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys in 1995. Michael Irvin has been pushing hard for Jerry Jones to go after Sanders, but based on some recent comments, it's starting to seem like the Cowboys owner might not be interested in hiring the Colorado coach.

During an interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones was asked about Deion's potential as an NFL coach and the Cowboys owner pointed out that Deion's best talents seem to translate better to being a college coach.

"One of his greatest skills, that he really brings to college, is that he almost has no peer as far as being a recruiter," Jones said. "Kids want to come play for him and he has a way of selling that. That is one skill, that recruiting skill, that is not a huge prerequisite for NFL coaches. One of his greatest values is in that area of putting the team together in the sense of getting great talent to come play for him there at Colorado. All of that would go into your mind."

With McCarthy still on the job, Jones wasn't going to come out and "I want to hire Deion right now," but he could have pointed out reasons why Sanders might make a successful NFL coach. Instead, he pointed out why it makes sense for Deion to stay in college. And Jones isn't so sure that Deion will even want to leave Colorado.

"I think we're way ahead of ourselves relative to when and if he decides to go into coaching in the NFL," Jones said.

In a recent interview, Sanders said that he's happy at Colorado.

"I'm happy where I am, I'm good. I got a kickstand down," Sanders said. "I'm rested, I'm good, I'm happy, I'm excited, I'm enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here. I truly do."

Sanders' comments came just days before his Buffaloes were upset 37-21 by Kansas on Saturday in a loss that all but knocked them out of the College Football Playoff race.

Although Sanders to Dallas seems like a long shot at this point, Irvin did point out earlier this week that Deion might be interested in the job if his son, Shedeur, ended up getting drafted by the Cowboys. Considering the Cowboys already have Dak Prescott, this seems like an unlikely scenario, but crazier things have happened in the NFL.