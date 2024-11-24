No. 17 Colorado dropped to 8-3 (6-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 37-21 loss to Kansas. Colorado's loss coupled with Arizona State's dramatic victory over BYU earlier in the day creates a complicated scenario heading into the final full week of the regular season next week.

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes no longer control their own destiny to reach the Big 12 Championship Game after suffering a second loss in conference play. Here are the scenarios to consider if Arizona State, BYU, Colorado and Iowa State finish the regular season with a 7-2 mark amid a four-way tie for first place.

Head-to-head doesn't apply

Arizona State is 4-0 vs. common opponents and is the No. 1 seed

BYU and Iowa State tie at 3-1 in this scenario

Colorado is out at 2-2

If Iowa State wins its final two games against Utah -- currently in action -- and Kansas State and BYU beats Houston, both teams would finish in a tie for second place with a 7-2 record. Iowa State and BYU have a tied record against common opponents and the same common loss is to the same team (Kansas).

In that scenario, it would go to conference strength-of-schedule, which would give Iowa State the No. 2 seed. The Cyclones would face Arizona State for the Big 12 title next month if that happened.

So how does Colorado get into the Big 12 title game?

Colorado's best chance of getting into the Big 12 title game would be via a three-way tie with either Arizona State or BYU -- or both -- losing their final game. In the event of a four-way tie, Colorado would need two of the remaining three teams (Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State) to lose.

Colorado's road to get into the Big 12 title game is a complicated one, but it will have to start with a victory over Oklahoma State on Friday as the 2024 regular season comes to a close.