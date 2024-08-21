The Dallas Cowboys' defensive line was hit with major attrition this offseason.

Their defensive line departures included edge rusher Dorance Armstrong Jr. (signed with Washington Commanders in free agency), edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. (signed with Washington Commanders in free agency), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (signed with Seattle Seahawks in free agency) and interior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (signed with Miami Dolphins in free agency).

However, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been proactive of late in beefing up that area of his squad, trading a 2026 sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and a 2026 seventh-round pick on Aug. 15. Jones also signed veteran free agent edge rusher Carl Lawson on Aug. 15 after his stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets.

On Wednesday, Dallas made another move by signing 14-year NFL veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph, according to longtime NFL insider Josina Anderson. Joseph will receive $2.5 million guaranteed and can earn up to $4 million after incentives on his one-year deal, per NFL Media.

Joseph, 35, is a mountain of man, standing 6-foot-4 while weighing 329 pounds. He has played for five NFL teams after being selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the New York Giants: the Giants (2010-2013), the Minnesota Vikings (2014-2019), the Los Angeles Chargers (2020-2021), the Philadelphia Eagles (2022) and the Buffalo Bills (2023). He has 26.5 career sacks, eight forced fumbles, 57 tackles for loss and 676 total tackles in 186 career games, 170 of which were starts.

Joseph's six seasons in Minnesota under new Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike ZImmer, who was his Vikings head coach at the time, were some of the best of the veteran's career. He earned both of his Pro Bowl selections under Zimmer (2016 and 2017). Joseph also won a Super Bowl in his second NFL season in 2011 as part of the Giants' squad who toppled Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots for the second time in as many seasons in the Super Bowl.

In Dallas, he provides crucial depth up front for a Cowboys squad that was an average run defense in 2023 (112.4 rushing yards allowed per game, 16th in the NFL) as well as another strong mentor for 2023 first-round pick defensive tackle Mazi Smith.