Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a partially torn hamstring in the Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. While he was originally expected to miss several weeks, Prescott will now miss the remainder of the 2024 season. On Monday, the team officially placed him on injured reserve, per NFL Media.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones previously reported that Prescott was expected to undergo season-ending surgery on his hamstring. Jerry Jones announced during a radio interview on 105.3 The Fan that Prescott's surgery was set for last Wednesday.

"His prognosis is wonderful. It just means we're not going to have him for the rest of the year," Jones said, via ESPN.

Two weeks ago, NFL Media reported Prescott's initial diagnosis was a partial avulsion of his hamstring tendon, meaning the hamstring was partially torn off the bone. Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, (H/T The Athletic), that Prescott would be placed on injured reserve, but didn't know if the QB would be sidelined four weeks, six weeks or the entire season.

Prescott went 3-5 as the starter this season, and completed 64.7% of his passes for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. On the first NFL Sunday of the year, the Cowboys signed Prescott to a record-breaking four-year extension worth $240 million with $231 million guaranteed following his career campaign in 2023, in which he led the NFL in passing touchdowns with 36.

The Cowboys are behind the eight ball entering Week 11 at 3-6. Dallas is 9-9 without Prescott since drafting him in 2016. That includes an impressive 5-2 record with Rush.