The Buffalo Bills are laying the hammer down on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, and one of their most inspirational leaders got in on the fun with a huge second-quarter interception of Trevor Lawrence.

Safety Damar Hamlin found himself on the receiving end of an overthrow by the Jaguars quarterback, and recorded his first career interception. Check out the play, here:

Hamlin is one of the most incredible stories in the NFL. Back in Week 17 of the 2022 season, he went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle during a Monday night matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was performed on Hamlin before he was transported off the field via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical center. Hamlin was listed in critical condition, but he made a remarkable recovery and was eventually released from the hospital.

The University of Pittsburgh product was cleared for football activities ahead of the 2023 season, and he played in five games. This season, he's a starting safety alongside Taylor Rapp, and made what is probably the biggest play of his career on Monday night.