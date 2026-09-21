It was personal for the Cleveland Browns following Sunday's win in Tampa, a potential momentum-booster for first-year coach Todd Monken and his franchise quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

Monken's expletive-enforced postgame response to a take from Mike Tomlin was triggering for a franchise that has faced criticism nationally as one of the NFL's also-rans not expected to do much this season.

"I wouldn't say it was a topic of conversation, but Monk said what he said and that's how we all feel," said Watson, who threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 3:51 to play.

After Monken refused to name a starting quarterback entering the season, Watson's numbers were pedestrian during last week's opening loss to Jacksonville and led to the former first-round pick saying outsiders have put unfair pressure on Cleveland's offense.

"I think the media has this expectation that I'm supposed to throw [for] 400 yards and five touchdowns every week. So, until that happens, I guess it's going to be the same situation," Watson said prior to Sunday's bounce-back victory. "Again, my job is to make sure I'm operating well so we can try to get a win and keep moving forward from there. Finding completions, operating well."

Watson carried out the game plan to near perfection against the Buccaneers, completing 80% of his throws and keeping the Browns on schedule while out-performing 2025 MVP candidate and former Brown Baker Mayfield.

"The attitude was amazing, it was good, you felt the energy," Watson said. "Guys want to win. Guys are passionate. It's going to be like that, especially when you have brothers in the locker room that are all together. Even me and Monk went head to head a couple times, but it's all good, it's all love."

QB1 clear for now

ESPN reported prior to kickoff Sunday that the franchise was still evaluating who will start at quarterback in Week 3 against the Panthers. It's hard to fathom Monken moving to Shedeur Sanders after Watson's turnover-free outing on the road, however.

Monken defended Watson throughout fall camp and said after the season-opening loss he never anticipated his team's quarterback situation being a week-to-week issue.

Following Watson's best performance — 121.9 passer rating — since Sept. 24, 2023, he has made it easy on his coach in prep for Cleveland's next opponent.

"I'm so happy for him," Monken said of Watson. "Good for him. Good for 22 months working his (tail) off to get to where he's at. I'm gonna leave it at that."

Monken didn't officially name Watson as Cleveland's home opener against Carolina next week, but it's obvious which signal caller gives the Browns the best shot moving forward after Sunday's victory.

Monken's relationship with Watson was always going to be tested early in Cleveland. He inherited a quarterback room carrying expectations, then doubled down on Watson after an ugly opener.

This partnership remains a week-to-week evaluation, but Cleveland finally saw a glimpse of what Monken envisioned: Watson playing decisively and extending drives, which is exactly what the Browns' starting quarterback acknowledged as his primary job after Week 1.

"Our relationship continues to grow every day," Watson said. "The more we talk, the more we're around each other, the more we go through certain situations ... we're going to build that. That's part of this game and this league. You're going to have some ups and downs, but at the end of the day, we've got love and respect for each other."