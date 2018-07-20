Deshaun Watson expects to be a 'full-go' when Texans open training camp
Watson tore his ACL in November but says he'll be ready for camp
One of the NFL's most exciting players says he's ready to go. Deshaun Watson, who tore his ACL during a Houston Texans practice last season, told Good Morning Football's Kay Adams on Thursday that he expects to be fully ready to participate in his team's training camp.
"I feel great. I'm getting ready for next week when we report to Greenbrier and I'm gonna be a full-go," Watson said.
Watson tore his ACL on Nov. 2, 2017, and missed the rest of the season. He had begun the season as the backup to Tom Savage, but took over at halftime of the team's first game and did not relinquish his starting spot. In between his takeover and his injury, Watson was one of the best quarterbacks in football. He completed nearly 62 percent of his passes, averaged 8.3 yards per attempt, and threw 19 touchdown passes against eight interceptions in six-and-a-half games.
Around eight months after going down, Watson looks pretty agile in his workouts.
Watson's ability to move both within and outside the pocket is obviously a huge part of his skill set, and it will be interesting to see how -- if at all -- his game changes as a result of his torn knee. Getting back on the field early in training camp will allow Watson plenty of time to get himself ready for the year and used to moving around on his repaired joint. The Texans have to feel good about his progress so far, if he's really ready to go right now.
