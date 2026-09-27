Star running back De'Von Achane will not return for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a knee injury. He departed from the contest after less than five minutes of action and was initially deemed questionable to return, and the Dolphins downgraded him to out in the second half.

Achane sustained the non-contact injury on a cut during a first-quarter run. He planted his left leg to cut right, and the leg gave out from underneath him. That led Achane to slow his run, and a Kansas City defender made contact with him to complete a tackle.

Following an evaluation in the sideline medical tent, Miami's medical staff escorted Achane into the locker room. He was able to walk under his own power both on his way to the sideline and later to the locker room.

Although he was ruled out for the game, Achane returned to the sideline with his uniform on and, according to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, appeared to be in good spirits.

Achane tallied three carries for 17 yards prior to the injury. That brings his season totals to 34 carries and 117 yards to go with seven receptions and an additional 49 yards through the air. He remains in search of his first touchdown.

Dolphins stretched thin at running back

Ollie Gordon II stepped up a rung on the depth chart with Achane ruled out, and two quarters later he left the game, as well. The Dolphins announced that their No. 2 running back reported cramps and deemed him questionable to return.

Gordon is the only other active running back on Miami's Week 2 roster. He scored the team's first touchdown of the day with a three-yard run in the first quarter.

Gordon, a third-year ballcarrier from Oklahoma State, only totaled three touches over the first two weeks of the season and has a modest 73 career carries, which leaves the Dolphins with another inexperienced player handling a sizable role on their offense. The young unit lacks established star power without Achane and could struggle to move the ball in the absence of a do-it-all running back.