The second half of the NFL season has commenced and the trade deadline has passed. Teams are starting to make their playoff push as November and December have hit the NFL calendar.

For these teams to make the playoffs and go deep into January, the star players are going to have to be star players. Of course, there are other contributors who can help teams win games over the next few months.

Some of these players are stars, and others are on their way to be. These players are expected to be difference-makers in the second half of the year as their teams make their playoff push. In this article, we stayed away from the obvious candidates (Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley) and focused on other players who should be making headlines for their play on the field every week (basically not MVP candidates).

Kansas City's overtime win over Tampa Bay on Monday night showcased the impact Hopkins can have in an offense with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball. Hopkins had eight catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns in the win, showcasing he's still a good route-runner and a reliable No. 2 option for Mahomes.

As Hopkins acclimates himself even more to the Chiefs offense, performances like Monday will be more frequent in the stretch run.

With all the talk revolving around Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, Flowers has been one of the NFL's best wide receivers over the past month. Since Week 5, Flowers is second in the NFL with 530 yards and 264 yards after the catch. He's second only to Terry McLaurin in yards per catch (16.1, minimum 30 targets) and 75.8% of his catches are for a first down or touchdown.

Don't overlook Flowers when explaining why Jackson is en route to earn his third MVP award.

The Eagles' pass rush has gone through a resurgence over the past month, and Carter is at the forefront. Carter has 28 pressures through eight games and has an 11.7% pressure rate on the year. Since Week 6, Carter has racked up 15 pressure, 3.0 sacks and a pressure rate of 12.0%.

Philadelphia leads the NFL in sacks since Week 6 (16) and is second in sack rate (11.8%) in that span, thanks to Carter and the resurgence of the pass rush. Carter is playing a significant amount of snaps, freeing up the edge rushers to get after the quarterback. He's starting to take over games more consistently

If the Bengals are going to make a playoff push, Hendrickson is the cornerstone toward the defense getting off the field. Hendrickson leads the NFL with 11.0 sacks and pressures with 51. Of players with 150+ pass-rushing snaps, Hendrickson is third in pressure rate at 19.0%.

Hendrickson also has a 19.1% pressure rate on third and fourth down, showcasing what a difference-maker he is in pressure downs. The Bengals need Hendrickson to get the ball to Joe Burrow and the offense if they want to salvage their season.

Of all the talent the Lions have on offense, one of their defensive backs may be the league's defensive player of the year. Joseph is tied for the league lead in interceptions (6) as opposing quarterbacks have completed just 47.4% of passes when targeting him.

Joseph has more interceptions returned for touchdowns (1) than touchdowns given up (0). Opposing quarterbacks have just a 14.5 passer rating when targeting Joseph as the primary defender. The Lions have a good defense because of players like Joseph, who has been one of the best defensive players in the game this year.

The Vikings are getting Hockenson back from his knee injury at the right time, another pass catcher who can supplement wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Hockenson had three catches for 27 yards in his debut as he gets back into game shape.

Hockenson had 95 catches for 960 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games last season, and the Vikings are banking on similar production as they are making a playoff run of their own. A trade deadline acquisition two years ago, the Vikings are essentially getting Hockenson as a deadline acquisition again with his return.

Verse may be the best defensive rookie in football this year, and the numbers are showing it. Of players with 150+ pass rushing snaps, Verse is second in the NFL in pressure rate at 20.3% and is tied for seventh in the league with 39 pressures. Keep in mind Verse is still a rookie.

The sack number (3.5) and quarterback hits (13) don't do Verse's season justice, but pressures eventually turn into sacks. Verse is going to be vital toward the Rams making a run at the NFC West title, getting up alongside Byron Young and Kobie Turner.

With the success of Jayden Daniels, it's easy to forget how good of a season Ekeler is having. Ekeler has 282 rushing yards and is averaging 5.6 yards per carry, while contributing with 248 receiving yards and 11.3 yards per catch.

Not the primary pass-catching option nor the No. 1 running back, Ekeler has been an integral part of Washington's offense -- No. 1 in points and yards per possession by the way. The Commanders will be relying on Ekeler to open up the offense as long as he's on the field.