Dolphins' Jay Ajayi leaves practice, being evaluated for a concussion

We're firmly into the training camp portion of the 2017 NFL season now, which means we're going to start seeing players progress, regress, and unfortunately, get injured. Down in Miami, we've already got a pretty important one.

Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi "got his bell rung" in practice on Monday, and according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, he's being evaluated for a concussion.

Jay Ajayi is walking off the field with trainers. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) July 31, 2017

On Jay Ajayi: Seemed he got his bell run. Trainers took away his helmet as all walked off the field. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) July 31, 2017

Jay Ajayi is being evaluated for a concussion. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) July 31, 2017

Ajayi emerged last season as the foundation of the Dolphins' offense, taking over as the starter a few games into the year. He ended up running for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per carry along the way. He rushed for over 200 yards in back-to-back games, becoming the fourth player ever to do so, and eventually made the Pro Bowl as well.

His backup, Kenyan Drake, is confident the team's other running backs can step up and fill in for him if necessary. But he did say that he thinks Ajayi will be back soon.

Kenyan Drake says everyone behind Jay Ajayi is confident they could be good if Ajayi were ever absent for whatever reason. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) July 31, 2017

Drake on Ajayi: "I'm sure he'll be back sooner rather than later." — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) July 31, 2017

The Dolphins losing Ajayi for any length of time would be a huge blow to their hopes this season, so hopefully Ajayi can progress in and out of the concussion protocol quickly.