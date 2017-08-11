Dolphins predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

Smoke if you got 'em, Dolphins fans, because it's Smokin' Jay Cutler or bust in 2017 with Ryan Tannehill on the shelf. Will Cutler, who got $10 million from the Dolphins to put off his broadcast career for at least another year, deliver the Dolphins back to the playoffs after a wild-card berth in 2016?

Second-year Dolphins coach Adam Gase sure thinks his former starting QB in Chicago gives him the best chance to win. Here's what our projections say.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 6.1 6.5% 0.5% 0.2% 0.1%

SportsLine projects a slip from the Dolphins after last year's 10-win season, and in fact is placing them third in the division behind Buffalo (7.5 projected wins). Before the Ryan Tannehill injury, our projections had the Dolphins at seven wins, so consider SportsLine skeptical that Jay Cutler can get this team back to the playoffs.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 7 +425 10/1 40/1 80/1

All odds via Westgate.

The projections above show that there's value to be had at taking the Under for this team. If Cutler doesn't look sharp in the preseason, you can expect bettors to start hammering the Under.

Experts

Pete Prisco defends picking the Dolphins to make the playoffs: