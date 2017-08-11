Dolphins predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

Can the Dolphins return to the playoffs with Jay Cutler? One expert says yes and explains why

Smoke if you got 'em, Dolphins fans, because it's Smokin' Jay Cutler or bust in 2017 with Ryan Tannehill on the shelf. Will Cutler, who got $10 million from the Dolphins to put off his broadcast career for at least another year, deliver the Dolphins back to the playoffs after a wild-card berth in 2016? 

Second-year Dolphins coach Adam Gase sure thinks his former starting QB in Chicago gives him the best chance to win. Here's what our projections say. 

Subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast on iTunes to listen to CBS Sports NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, NFL Insider Jason La Canfora and host Nick Kostos break down the latest news and action all season.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl
6.16.5% 0.5% 0.2% 0.1%

SportsLine projects a slip from the Dolphins after last year's 10-win season, and in fact is placing them third in the division behind Buffalo (7.5 projected wins). Before the Ryan Tannehill injury, our projections had the Dolphins at seven wins, so consider SportsLine skeptical that Jay Cutler can get this team back to the playoffs.

Vegas

Win totalPlayoffsDivisionConferenceSuper Bowl
7+42510/140/180/1

All odds via Westgate.

The projections above show that there's value to be had at taking the Under for this team. If Cutler doesn't look sharp in the preseason, you can expect bettors to start hammering the Under.

Experts


author-mug
Pete Prisco
author-mug
Will Brinson
author-mug
Ryan Wilson
author-mug
John Breech
author-mug
Jared Dubin
author-mug
Sean Wagner-McGough
2017 Record 9-76-106-107-97-98-8
Playoffs? YesNoNo NoNoNo

Pete Prisco defends picking the Dolphins to make the playoffs:

It would be easy to bury the Dolphins after the Ryan Tannehill injury, but I think Jay Cutler will step in and do a good job. He knows the offense. He knows coach Adam Gase well and he now has a nice group of weapons at his disposal.

It's easy to mock Cutler, but the tools are there. Gase will limit the turnovers, but Cutler can still cut it loose if need be.

Gase is one of those coaches who can take a bad situation and turn it into a positive. He sees it as a challenge, which he seems to relish.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories