Dolphins predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas
Can the Dolphins return to the playoffs with Jay Cutler? One expert says yes and explains why
Smoke if you got 'em, Dolphins fans, because it's Smokin' Jay Cutler or bust in 2017 with Ryan Tannehill on the shelf. Will Cutler, who got $10 million from the Dolphins to put off his broadcast career for at least another year, deliver the Dolphins back to the playoffs after a wild-card berth in 2016?
Second-year Dolphins coach Adam Gase sure thinks his former starting QB in Chicago gives him the best chance to win. Here's what our projections say.
Subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast on iTunes to listen to CBS Sports NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, NFL Insider Jason La Canfora and host Nick Kostos break down the latest news and action all season.
SportsLine
|Projected wins
|In playoffs
|Win division
|Conference
|Super Bowl
|6.1
|6.5%
|0.5%
|0.2%
|0.1%
SportsLine projects a slip from the Dolphins after last year's 10-win season, and in fact is placing them third in the division behind Buffalo (7.5 projected wins). Before the Ryan Tannehill injury, our projections had the Dolphins at seven wins, so consider SportsLine skeptical that Jay Cutler can get this team back to the playoffs.
Vegas
|Win total
|Playoffs
|Division
|Conference
|Super Bowl
|7
|+425
|10/1
|40/1
|80/1
All odds via Westgate.
The projections above show that there's value to be had at taking the Under for this team. If Cutler doesn't look sharp in the preseason, you can expect bettors to start hammering the Under.
Experts
Pete Prisco defends picking the Dolphins to make the playoffs:
It would be easy to bury the Dolphins after the Ryan Tannehill injury, but I think Jay Cutler will step in and do a good job. He knows the offense. He knows coach Adam Gase well and he now has a nice group of weapons at his disposal.
It's easy to mock Cutler, but the tools are there. Gase will limit the turnovers, but Cutler can still cut it loose if need be.
Gase is one of those coaches who can take a bad situation and turn it into a positive. He sees it as a challenge, which he seems to relish.
-
Eagles trade Matthews to Bills for Darby
The Bills swung two big trades on Friday, adding Matthews to their offense and trading Sammy...
-
Bills trade Sammy Watkins to Rams
The Bills also obtained Eagles wideout Jordan Matthews in a separate deal
-
Prisco plays out the 2017 NFL season
Nobody's perfect, but one team will go winless and the Super Bowl will be a QB battle roya...
-
WAS record: SportsLine, Vegas, experts
Can the Redskins break through and reach the playoffs? Our projections see value in picking...
-
TEN record: SportsLine, Vegas, experts
The Titans have picked up quite a bit of buzz as a playoff contender, but do they deserve...
-
TB record: SportsLine, Vegas, experts
Will the Bucs progress in 2017? There's disagreement between SportsLine and our experts
Add a Comment