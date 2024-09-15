The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the United States after opening up their 2024 season in Brazil and gearing up for their home opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. However, they'll be without their top receiving weapon when they open up Lincoln Financial Field. Wideout A.J. Brown has been downgraded to out for Monday's matchup.

Brown popped up on the injury report on Friday as a limited participant due to what the team labeled as a hamstring injury. He then did not practice on Saturday and was initially listed as questionable. Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters Saturday that Brown's hamstring "got a little tight in practice" on Friday.

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 10 REC 5 REC YDs 119 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

In the 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, Brown caught five of his 10 targets for a team-high 119 yards and a touchdown.

Now that Brown is out for Monday's contest against Atlanta, fellow receiver DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert will become even more of a focal point of the passing attack. No. 3 receiver Jahan Dotson, who was acquired by the team this summer in a trade with the Washington Commanders, could also factor into the equation.

"That guy gets unfairly judged because he doesn't have the opportunities that other people get," Sirianni said of Dotson. "I feel really good about Jahan. I mean, first-round pick, obviously, we traded for him and feel really good about him. He's a smooth route runner, everything like that. I just think sometimes that position [the No. 3 receiver in the offense] is unfairly judged at times just because they don't get the opportunities these other guys are gonna get."

Dotson did not record a catch in the opener and was targeted once.