DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson were two of several Philadelphia Eagles players that exited Sunday's 15-12 win over the New Orleans Saints. Johnson suffered a concussion and had to leave the game as he was seen throwing up on the Eagles sideline, per the Fox broadcast.

In the second half, Smith was ruled out with a concussion after a hit by Khristian Boyd. Smith did not return after this hit that left him down for several minutes. He did walk off under his own power.

The Eagles had to replace their entire right side of the line after Johnson left with a concussion. Right guard Mekhi Becton left in the second quarter with a finger injury. Tyler Steen went in for Becton at right guard and Fred Johnson filled in for Johnson at right tackle. Per TruMedia, Steen did not allow a pressure in 46 snaps.

In addition to Philadelphia replacing the entire right side of its offensive line, wide receiver Britain Covey was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Covey was hit after a third-down catch when he left the game in the first half and was seen in a sling later in the game.

Darius Slay also left with an undisclosed injury in the fourth quarter after a Trevor Penning continued a block out of bounds. Penning was flagged 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Eagles already had A.J. Brown (hamstring) out and lost three other starters on offense. They finished the game with Jahan Dotson, Parris Campbell and Johnny Wilson at wide receiver. Campbell was a practice squad elevation Saturday. Philadelphia still scored all 15 of its points in the fourth quarter and had 460 yards of offense in the win.

Philadelphia will provide updates on each of these players leading up to next Sunday game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it's clear the Eagles are banged up.