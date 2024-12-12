PHILADELPHIA -- There already was a stark difference in A.J. Brown this year compared to last. The Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver faced his comments head on, instead of waiting several weeks to address things going on inside the locker room.

This one specifically involved Brown, whose "passing" comments spread like wildfire after Eagles team captain Brandon Graham said Brown and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts were "no longer friends" just 24 hours after Brown's comments (Graham later took back what he said and apologized).

As the media entered the open availability session in the Eagles locker room, Brown snuck behind a few reporters to face the hordes of camera and microphones waiting for him. Brown wanted to set the record straight, ending any speculation there is a problem in the Eagles locker room.

As if Philadelphia isn't used to a star quarterback and wide receiver having beef.

"They perceived what I said about passing, and felt like it was an attack on Jalen," Brown said. "And I think that's what (BG) did. Me and Jalen's relationship is personal ... Me and his relationship are good."

Hurts, who is obligated to face the media at the podium every Wednesday, knew what was coming too. His words echoed Brown's.

"We're good. Sometimes things change as dynamics change but for him, he knows I have a lot of love for him, just like I have a lot of love for all these guys," Hurts said. "Ultimately, he's a guy that's a competitor. He wants to win. He damn sure wants the ball and he wants to make an impact in the game. I respect that. That's just like all of us."

The Eagles quarterback and wide receiver didn't want this perceived drama affecting the team going forward. Not that their personal issues (if there are any at all) were affecting the other 68 players in that locker room anyway.

"We don't care. We're not in it for feelings," Brown said. "We're not in it to hold everybody's hands. We're going out here trying to do a job, and hold everybody accountable.

"When I say 'passing,' that's speaking on the entire offense, including myself. We're not in it for feelings. We're trying to hold up the Lombardi Trophy. That's the end goal. Who cares if they want to spin it and perceive me as the bad guy? I'm throwing somebody under the bus? Who cares? It's about what we're trying to do at the end."

If Brown has to be the "bad guy" because of comments he said that are misconstrued, so be it. The Eagles captain will take on the villain role -- if that's what it takes to win football games.

"I'm not even going to play the victim role," Brown said. "I said what I said for a reason, to bring that awareness. That's why I said what I said. Regardless of if I'm misunderstood, or how I'm perceived, that's fine."

Hurts and Brown have spoken and the situation is in the past. The spotlight is still on Hurts and the Eagles offense due to one word Brown said, and that's just fine.

"I've submitted myself to whatever it takes to win\," Hurts said. "It's about the team. I don't care how it looks. It's my game and I think that's what some people have to accept. It's going to look how Jalen Hurts wants it to look, but he's gonna win.

"Heavy is the head that comes with it. It's a privilege. I tend to thrive in moments like this."