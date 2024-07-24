Jalen Hurts had multiple opportunities to open up on his relationship with Nick Sirianni, casting a small cloud over the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of a strong offseason for the franchise. While the relationship was probably good, there was no clarification from the quarterback thanks to Hurts being surprisingly stumped when the question was brought up at the end of minicamp in June.

The topic was brought up again. Hurts was ready this time.

"I think we're in a great place. I think any time you have any frustration, any time you have any adversity you have to overcome, it's supposed to test you," Hurts said at the conclusion of the Eagles first training camp practice on Wednesday. "I think it's a matter of being on the same page. If you're on the same page we maybe would have accomplished the things we would have. We didn't, but that's a learning experience.

"I think it's as simple as if I made it happen, I can make it happen. This team has made it happen before, there's no doubt that we can make it happen again, but it takes what it takes. It takes being together."

Hurts trusts the Eagles front office to get the team back to where they want to be. After falling in Super Bowl LVII two years ago, the Eagles started 10-1 last season before closing the year losing six of seven and falling in the wild card round.

2024 is a new year, a challenge Hurts is embracing.

"I think all of the things we've been through last year, all the opportunity we had last year, everybody's hungry," Hurts said. "Everybody's hungry. You talk about the opportunity in front of us this year. I'm excited to be back. Excited to go through this journey, and go through the season with everyone here. Everyone.

"I truly trust Mr. [Eagles owner Jeffrey] Lurie, trust Howie [Eagles general manager Howie Roseman], trust Coach Sirianni to lead us in that right direction. I know there are different roles in place, everybody has different responsibilities. There may be more demands from some than others, but I think to win championships, to be the team we wanna be, everyone has to buy into that role and everyone has to be fully committed to doing their part to help the team.

"I'm excited to go on that journey. I feel like for me as a player, as a leader, everything that we went through last year, I feel like I'm equipped to handle whatever is to come. I'm excited to forge whatever this year is supposed to be."

That cloud hovering over the Eagles offseason cleared up. Sirianni also put it to rest.

"Jalen and I, relationship is good," Sirianni said. "When you hear a report like that, you don't put too much stock into it."