PHILADELPHIA -- Mandatory minicamp has come to a close for the Philadelphia Eagles, who head into the summer with pretty high expectations for the 2024 season. The Eagles are looking to avenge last season's collapse and make the Super Bowl for the second time in three years, with Jalen Hurts seeking a bounce-back season as well.

There's a lot of pressure on the Eagles in 2024, but also a lot of talent on the roster. That evidence was displayed throughout mandatory minicamp, even if the Eagles still have some things to work on this summer.

What developments were found during mandatory minicamp? Do any of them warrant an overreaction heading into training camp? Which of these storylines from minicamp are overreactions and which are reality?

There's a disconnect between Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Heading into minicamp, any sort of relationship between Hurts and Sirianni wouldn't have even been brought into question. Based on how Hurts answered a softball question regarding Sirianni at his press conference at the conclusion of minicamp, it's fair to at least have the conversation.

"Um," Hurts said with a long pause before chuckling when asked about Sirianni and what he noticed about him since his role changed. "I mean, that's a great question, I don't know that I know the answer to it."

A reporter followed up by asking Hurts what he has seen from Sirianni, and the QB gave another clouded answer.

"I think he's just been great in um," Hurts said with another long pause. "the messages he's delivering to the team. He's trying to be very intentional with what he's saying…yeah."

Perhaps there is a disconnect between Hurts and Sirianni right now, but it's too soon to tell. Hurts will get the opportunity to address this stuff during training camp, as his play on the field will do the talking.

There is a reason to be concerned regarding the relationship between Hurts and Sirianni, but no reason to overreact to it in June. This is just something to monitor heading into the year.

The WR3 isn't on Eagles roster right now

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Eagles will have an interesting competition for the third receiver spot this summer. Parris Campbell earned the first-team reps in mandatory minicamp, but John Ross was the best performer through the three practices (and he just signed a month ago). Ainias Smith just returned from a stress fracture in his shin, and it's hard to count on a fifth-round rookie to fill that slot right away.

There's a good chance the Eagles will add more depth at wide receiver this summer to find that third wideout. The Los Angeles Chargers had three receivers on the field on 70.6% of their offensive plays under Kellen Moore last season (eighth in NFL) and ran "11 personnel" 70% of the time (ninth in NFL), so that third receiver spot is prevalent.

Hunter Renfrow is the best slot receiver available, so maybe he's an option.

James Bradberry will get every opportunity to start at CB

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Nick Sirianni revealed the Eagles were going to cross train Bradberry at safety at the beginning of mandatory minicamp, only for those plans to never come into fruition. Bradberry injured himself during individual drills in the first minicamp practice and never participated in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

The Eagles haven't moved on from Bradberry and have no reason to at this point. They don't save any money on the cap by cutting Bradberry now and would have to spread out the dead money over two seasons anyway.

Even though the cornerback competition is extremely tight, Bradberry will get the opportunity to compete with Kelee Ringo, Isaiah Rodgers and Quinyon Mitchell for that starting spot opposite Darius Slay. The Eagles can make the decision on Bradberry's future then (if he doesn't win the starting job that is).

Mekhi Becton will be the starting right guard come Week 1

Overreaction or reality: Reality

When the Eagles signed Becton, they dismissed the notion he would learn how to play guard. Actions speak louder than words, as Becton was taking reps with the first team at left guard during mandatory minicamp (Landon Dickerson had an excused absence).

Come training camp, Tyler Steen is expected to start at right guard even though the Eagles have been proactive at the position. Matt Hennessy was brought in to challenge Steen, but the Eagle signed Max Scharping prior to the start of minicamp. The biggest contender for Steen's job may be Becton, who has impressed in the transition to guard thus far.

If Becton plays well with the pads on, he has a good chance to beat Steen out for the starting right guard job. The Eagles may be hoping that's the case.

Eagles will add another running back this summer

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Eagles have a three-down running back in Saquon Barkley they paid a premium for this offseason, making the No. 2 and No. 3 running backs appear less prevalent than in years past. Kenneth Gainwell is the No. 2 running back, but his minicamp was plagued by drops. This comes on the heels of a career low 4.3 yards per carry last season.

Will Shipley had a good minicamp, but is he ready for the No. 2 role? Or to the Eagles just want him as a pass-catching specialist when camp opens? There isn't much depth behind Gainwell or Shipley either, as Tyrion Davis-Price nor Lew Nichols had stand out performances in minicamp.Undrafted free agent rookie Kendall Milton did impress in minicamp, and appears to be on the inside track for practice squad consideration.

The Eagles could use competition behind Barkley, and there are some solid veterans available. Perhaps they test that market, but can afford to see how camp plays out.