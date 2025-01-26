PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Hurts always seems to show up in the biggest of moments, which the Philadelphia Eagles needed in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders. Hurts threw for a touchdown and rushed for three scores for the Eagles in the 55-23 rout, setting multiple NFL records in the process.

Here were the records Hurts set or tied for the Eagles in the NFC title matchup:

Most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL playoff history (nine), passing Steve Young

First player in NFL history to have multiple games with 1+ passing touchdowns and 3+ rushing touchdowns in a playoff game (also did this in Super Bowl LVII)

Tied his own record (and Otto Graham) for must rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a playoff game (three)

First quarterback with multiple games of 3+ rushing touchdowns in the playoffs.

Tied LeGarrette Blount with most games by a player with 3+ rushing touchdowns in playoffs (two)

Hurts and Saquon Barkley (also with three rushing touchdowns) are the first duo to have 3+ rushing touchdowns in a game in NFL playoff history.

Hurts continues to make history in the biggest of moments. The Eagles are on their way to their second Super Bowl in three years as a result.