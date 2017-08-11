Eagles predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Eagles head into Carson Wentz's second season with a better set of offensive weapons and hoping to get a full season from stud right tackle Lane Johnson. But a difficult schedule and a weakness at cornerback could end up being this team's undoing.

Will the Eagles overcome the stacked schedule and earn a trip to the playoffs for the first time since 2013? Let's break it down.

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 8.1 33.7% 18.8% 3.5% 1.2%

SportsLine projects a slight step up for the Eagles this year after they finished 7-9 in 2016, forecasting the team identically to the Giants, who also have an 8.1-win projection. Keep your eye out for 2/1 odds or longer to make the playoffs, as these projections would consider that a solid value play.

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 8 (O -140) +160 +350 20/1 40/1

All odds via Westgate.

The Eagles upgraded their offensive weapons and will presumably get a full season out of Lane Johnson this time around, and bettors are loving the Over on eight wins with a safety net if the team finishes .500. There isn't any value to be had on taking the Eagles on any of these playoff bets.

Will Brinson defends his prediction of Eagles making the playoffs: