The Philadelphia Eagles have unveiled their uniform combination for their Week 1 showdown against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil, going with a different combination for the first time in franchise history. Philadelphia will wear its white jerseys with black pants, which has been done annually in the Nick Sirianni era -- but there is a new addition to the uniform.

In prior years, the Eagles wore their midnight green helmet with this combination. The Eagles will don their black helmets for the first time with the white jerseys and black pants, creating layers of what this new uniform combination means for the Brazil game.

The green dilemma

The Eagles-Packers game in Sao Paulo will be played at Corinthians Arena, which is home to the Brazilian soccer team Corinthians. The biggest rival for Corinthians is Palmeiras, who wear the color green. Corinthians has an informal ban on wearing green, as a former player was actually fined by the club a few years ago for wearing green cleats (per the United Kingdom's Daily Mail). That informal ban applies to players and fans in Corinthians Arena, as there are signs around the stadium stating the color is "forbidden."

Wearing black ensures peace and welcome to the home fans attending the event. The Eagles have as little green in this uniform combination as possible, only having it on the wordmork and numbers in the white jersey. The cleats and socks will also be white with a black outline. Remember, the Eagles are the "home" team for this game, hence using as little green as possible.

"They was like, 'Man, look, just pack black and white colors. When you come out here, we don't want no mishaps,'" Packers running back Josh Jacobs said on the Green Light podcast back in June regarding the wearing of green.

The NFL has responded to Jacobs' comments this summer, stating that fans and players will be allowed to wear green in Brazil. An NFL spokesman told the Philadelphia Inquirer that when the game is played in Week 1, "you will see a stadium full of fans wearing the green of the Eagles and the green of the Packers."

The Eagles have two alternate helmets

The NFL approved the use of a second alternate helmet this offseason, allowing teams to have three sets of helmets. The Eagles bringing back the black alternate helmet from 2022 confirms they will have two alternate helmets this season.

Philadelphia has a primary helmet that's midnight green and a "Kelly Green" alternate throwback helmet that debuted last season. The black helmet was shelved in 2023 since the Eagles could only have one alternate helmet and debuted the "Kelly Green" throwback uniform. The black alternate helmet debuted in 2022, but won't be a one-off moving forward.