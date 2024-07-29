PHILADELPHIA -- A cloudy day hovered over the NovaCare Complex as the Philadelphia Eagles emerged from an off day to start the second week of training camp. Day 4 is the final day of the acclimation period before the pads come on and the competition begins.

Even in the 72-minute session, the Eagles are learning which players are putting themselves in position to win jobs and are emerging from the pack with strong starts in the helmets and shorts phase.

Before the action intensifies, here's a quick roundup of Day 4 from the NovaCare Complex:

Mekhi Becton at RG

With Tyler Steen out (ankle), Becton is going to get the opportunity to seize the right guard spot. The Eagles had Becton line up with the first team at right guard, learning under offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland throughout the practice.

It's easy to see why the Eagles are intrigued with Becton moving inside. Becton has massive power in his arms, and the drive he can get with his legs can be a nightmare for any defensive tackle. The Eagles had Jalen Carter -- who has been dominating throughout camp -- against Becton in 11-on-11s in a true test of Becton's strength.

Becton neutralized Carter and held him off from getting to Jalen Hurts. This was Becton at his best, as the former first-round pick is still a work in progress as he learns the position. The Eagles have to like what they have seen from Becton thus far.

Some depth chart notes

There was some mixing and matching with the first and second team, but here were the players who came out first in the first session of the team period.

Saquon Barkley and other injuries

Barkley was not a participant at practice Monday for personal reasons.

Oren Burks missed his third straight practice with a knee injury.

Lane Johnson was out with a toe injury. He's considered day-to-day.

Tyler Steen is out with an ankle injury. Steen could miss some time.

Player practice observations