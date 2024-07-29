PHILADELPHIA -- A cloudy day hovered over the NovaCare Complex as the Philadelphia Eagles emerged from an off day to start the second week of training camp. Day 4 is the final day of the acclimation period before the pads come on and the competition begins.
Even in the 72-minute session, the Eagles are learning which players are putting themselves in position to win jobs and are emerging from the pack with strong starts in the helmets and shorts phase.
Before the action intensifies, here's a quick roundup of Day 4 from the NovaCare Complex:
Mekhi Becton at RG
With Tyler Steen out (ankle), Becton is going to get the opportunity to seize the right guard spot. The Eagles had Becton line up with the first team at right guard, learning under offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland throughout the practice.
It's easy to see why the Eagles are intrigued with Becton moving inside. Becton has massive power in his arms, and the drive he can get with his legs can be a nightmare for any defensive tackle. The Eagles had Jalen Carter -- who has been dominating throughout camp -- against Becton in 11-on-11s in a true test of Becton's strength.
Becton neutralized Carter and held him off from getting to Jalen Hurts. This was Becton at his best, as the former first-round pick is still a work in progress as he learns the position. The Eagles have to like what they have seen from Becton thus far.
Some depth chart notes
There was some mixing and matching with the first and second team, but here were the players who came out first in the first session of the team period.
- Kelee Ringo started at cornerback opposite Darius Slay
- Zack Baun and Devin White were the first-team linebackers. Ben VanSumeren and Nakobe Dean started with the second team, but both interchanged with the 1s.
- Milton Williams interchanged on the defensive line with Jordan Davis. The Eagles don't take Jalen Carter off the field when the first team is out there and have no reason to.
- James Bradberry was with the second team at safety. Avonte Maddox was also there when he wasn't at slot cornerback. Tyler Hall also got some second-team reps in the slot.
- This was the first time Quinyon Mitchell was lined up with the first team at slot cornerback. Mitchell also was with the second team at outside cornerback with Isaiah Rodgers.
- On offense, Mekhi Becton was at right guard and Fred Johnson was at right tackle with the first team. Lane Johnson was out with a toe injury, per the Eagles.
- No Saquon Barkley, so Kenneth Gainwell was out first at running back. Will Shipley also received some first-team reps.
Saquon Barkley and other injuries
- Barkley was not a participant at practice Monday for personal reasons.
- Oren Burks missed his third straight practice with a knee injury.
- Lane Johnson was out with a toe injury. He's considered day-to-day.
- Tyler Steen is out with an ankle injury. Steen could miss some time.
Player practice observations
- Nolan Smith had consecutive plays getting to Jalen Hurts in the team session. On the first play, Smith just found his way into the backfield by using his speed off the edge -- beating Fred Johnson to get to the quarterback. Smith followed that up with a quick inside move to earn the sack -- and Smith was held by Johnson on the play. This has been an encouraging start to camp for Smith as he looks to emerge in year two, away from a rookie season where the Eagles didn't give him opportunities on the field late in the year (and admitted they should have).
- Will Shipley made his presence felt with Barkley out, taking advantage of his pass-catching ability when he was getting first-team reps. Jalen Hurts threw a pass to Shipley on a quick out to the right side of the field with Devin White covering the rookie, hitting the rookie hard once the ball was in his hands. Shipley held onto the ball to secure the catch. On the next play, Shipley easily beat Julian Okwara on a wheel route for a big gain -- with Hurts throwing the pass. Shipley's fluidity running routes is noticeable.
- Isaiah Rodgers showcased his skills on a deep ball from Kenny Pickett. Rodgers was with the second team at cornerback on this play, but Pickett threw a great deep ball to Joseph Ngata that was broken up in the end zone by Rodgers. There was a flag on the play and Pickett was praising Ngata, but Rodgers had impressive closing speed to earn that pass breakup. This cornerback competition between Rodgers, Ringo and Mitchell is going to be fun.
- The best offensive play of the day was a Jalen Hurts 45-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith, but it wouldn't have counted in a game. Milton Williams actually had the sack on Hurts, but the play continued as the offense is also working on quarterback-receiver connections. Williams has been lining up inside and outside on the defensive line, a chess piece for Vic Fangio to mix and match.
- Britain Covey made a diving catch with Zack Baun covering him on a throw from Kenny Pickett. Covey has had a nice camp thus far and is my leader in the clubhouse for the WR3 job. Don't count out John Ross in this battle, either. His speed is noticeable.
- James Bradberry used his cornerback skills to break up a Kenny Pickett pass on the second team. Bradberry got those second-team reps at safety over Tristin McCollum today.
- Brandon Smith had a good practice on the third team, specifically in the developmental period. Vic Fangio was also discussing some things with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. after practice. Smith and Trotter Jr. were working on communication and calls prior to one of the plays towards the end of practice.