A week after playing host to a snowy divisional showdown, Philadelphia is set to present perhaps an even more enticing playoff battle this Sunday, with the red-hot Washington Commanders visiting the City of Brotherly Love for a do-or-die rematch with the rival Eagles. The loser goes home, and the winner goes all the way to New Orleans, for a chance at Super Bowl LIX glory.

This NFC Championship marks the first conference finale to feature a pair of NFC East foes since Washington met the New York Giants in 1986. And it promises plenty of fireworks: The Commanders have the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite in Jayden Daniels, whose dynamic quarterbacking helped Washington unseat the No. 1-seed Detroit Lions in an upset special; while the Eagles boast arguably the most talented roster among the four Super Bowl hopefuls remaining.

How can you tune in? And who's primed to walk away with the win? Here's what you need to know:

Where to watch Eagles vs. Commanders

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Eagles -6, O/U 47.5 (SportsLine consensus)

Prediction

There's nothing quite so special in the NFL as an elite quarterback, and the Commanders sure seem to have one in Daniels, who's "young ... by birth certificate, not by the tape," as Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio put it this week. If he isn't airing it out deep to Terry McLaurin, he's making you pay with his legs, either by extending plays to open passing lanes or gliding for first downs on his own. After outdueling Jared Goff in the roaring confines of Ford Field, and tossing five scores against the Eagles earlier this year, it's not unreasonable to think Daniels could quiet the Philly crowd with another dose of big-play theatrics.

Whereas Washington is almost single-handedly powered by Daniels' magic, however, the Eagles register as more of the total package. Funny enough, their own dual-threat quarterback, Jalen Hurts, has taken a relative backseat to their success, and it's likely he won't even be at full speed on Sunday thanks to a knee injury suffered last Sunday. But he also hasn't needed to play Superman because of Saquon Barkley wearing his own cape as the home run hitter of their backfield. And this week, Barkley gets a Washington run defense that ranks among the worst in the NFL, even with some hard hitters on the second level.

Are the Commanders a scary team in the sense they have "nothing to lose" as a rebuild-turned-contender? Sure. Could they make history in Philly, sending a rookie signal-caller to the big game by spoiling yet another contender on the road? Sure. The Eagles nearly beat them without Hurts back in December, however, and will also get a Commanders front now missing starting guard Sam Cosmi. Throw in the home-field edge, where Fangio's physical defense should feed off the crowd, and as long as the Eagles don't stumble into an uncharacteristic turnover spree or overthink it on the sidelines, the Birds should fly.

Pick: Eagles 27, Commanders 22

Expert odds

According to SportsLine's consensus odds, the Eagles (-6) are touchdown favorites against the Commanders. Philadelphia was also favored in each of its first two playoff wins this season, while Washington is 2-0 as an underdog this postseason. Only three teams in NFL history have made the Super Bowl after being three-point underdogs in each of their first three playoff games.