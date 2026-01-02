What a difference a year makes. After facing off in last season's NFC Championship Game, the playoff-bound Philadelphia Eagles host the disappointing Washington Commanders in the regular season finale.

Even as Philadelphia (11-5) plans to rest or limit snaps for most of its starters -- Jalen Hurts will not play, and Tanner McKee will get the start at quarterback -- there are potentially some seeding implications up for grabs.

The Eagles have already clinched the NFC East, becoming the division's first repeat champion in over two decades, and are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC. They could move up to the No. 2 seed if the following happens ...

Eagles win and the Chicago Bears lose to/tie the Detroit Lions OR

Eagles tie and Bears lose

After an up-and-down first few months to the season, the Eagles are looking like their reigning champion selves having won three straight, including a 13-12 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. The defense especially has rounded into form led by Pro Bowl selections Jalen Carter, Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell and Zack Baun, though don't expect to see much from those players, if they even play at all.

On the other side, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Commanders (4-12) this season, and that's reflected in the quarterback situation. Josh Johnson, a journeyman backup, is likely to draw his second straight start. After an injury-riddled season, Jayden Daniels was shut down for the year several weeks ago, and Marcus Mariota (hand/quad) was injured in Washington's Week 16 loss to Philadelphia. Though Daniels has been the headliner for the difficult year, Washington has fielded one of the NFL's worst defenses, too.

Here's how to watch the game, followed by betting information, top things to know and a prediction.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Commanders live

Date: Sunday, Jan. 4 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 4 | 4:25 p.m. ET Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Eagles -4.5, O/U 38.5 (via DraftKings)

Eagles vs. Commanders: Need to know

Tanner McKee gets another chance to impress. McKee has been in this situation before -- his only career NFL start came in Week 18 last season -- and thrived. He went 27 for 41 for 269 yards and two touchdowns. In his career, he has thrown four touchdown passes and zero interceptions while completing nearly 69% of his passes. He's one of the NFL's top backups.

McKee has been in this situation before -- his only career NFL start came in Week 18 last season -- and thrived. He went 27 for 41 for 269 yards and two touchdowns. In his career, he has thrown four touchdown passes and zero interceptions while completing nearly 69% of his passes. He's one of the NFL's top backups. Eagles defense back to its dominant self. Over the past four weeks, the Eagles have allowed just 52 points, second-fewest in the NFL, and are first in yards per game allowed, yards per play allowed, passing yards per game allowed and sack rate. But perhaps most importantly, Philadelphia has played much better against the run. After allowing 281 rushing yards to the Bears, the Eagles are allowing just 3.8 yards per carry over the past four weeks, a top 10 rate in the NFL.

Over the past four weeks, the Eagles have allowed just 52 points, second-fewest in the NFL, and are first in yards per game allowed, yards per play allowed, passing yards per game allowed and sack rate. But perhaps most importantly, Philadelphia has played much better against the run. After allowing 281 rushing yards to the Bears, the Eagles are allowing just 3.8 yards per carry over the past four weeks, a top 10 rate in the NFL. Commanders looking for any positive signs. Washington has lost 10 of its last 11 games, but there have at least been a few nice signs of late. Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has 226 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns over his past three games, and second-year defensive lineman Johnny Newton had three sacks last week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Eagles vs. Commanders pick, prediction

The Eagles may be resting most starters, but there is still plenty of talent. McKee has impressed before, and he should be able to do so again facing one of the league's worst defenses. Washington is depleted across the board and ready to put this season in the rearview. Pick: Eagles -4.5, Under 38.5