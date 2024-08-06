The Tennessee Titans released their first unofficial depth chart this week ahead of their 2024 preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers, and while unofficial, it did give us some insight into what new head coach Brian Callahan thinks about his roster, and who is winning the supposed position battles.

The three preseason games will ultimately decide the 53-man roster and final rotation, but there are still some notable takeaways to talk about from this unofficial sheet of paper. Let's take a look at five of the biggest:

5. Backup left tackles

The Titans drafted JC Latham at No. 7 overall to start him at left tackle, but who are his backups if he were to get hurt, or play poorly enough to be flipped back to the right side? Behind Latham are two former members of the Cleveland Browns, and two players familiar to offensive line coach Bill Callahan: Geron Christian and Leroy Watson.

Christian was signed by Tennessee in June, while the Titans sent one of their seventh-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft to Cleveland in exchange for Watson back in April.

4. Tennessee has two RB1s

Coach Callahan has been highly complimentary of his two running backs in Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, and said that he doesn't view one as starting over the other. This is not coachspeak. I genuinely believe both players are going to have roles in this offense, and sure enough, both were listed as "starters" on the depth chart.

So if you were searching for any clarity regarding Pollard vs. Spears for your Fantasy football team, I'm sorry, you're going to have questions about this rotation into the month of September. Both could play at the same time, the Titans could ride the hot hand one week or just rotate them.

3. NPF still the favorite at RT

If there's one position battle to keep an eye on in Tennessee, it's probably right tackle. Nicholas Petit-Frere's NFL journey has been bumpy as of late, but he was listed as RT1 on the first depth chart.

This is notable because NPF opened up training camp on the PUP list due to a cleanup procedure he had done on his knee, after a shoulder injury ended his 2023 campaign -- which began by him being suspended due to his violating the NFL's gambling policy. Many believed John Ojukwu had been making strides in camp at right tackle, but apparently not enough for the unofficial depth chart to give him a "/" next to NPF at RT1.

2. Battle overblown at ILB?

When the Titans selected former North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, fans envisioned him immediately sliding in next to Kenneth Murray at inside backer, and potentially being a "green dot" guy. However, not only was Jack Gibbens listed above Gray on the first unofficial depth chart, but so was Chance Campbell. Gray and fellow rookie James Williams are listed as third-stringers for now.

It's worth mentioning again that things could change on this depth chart, but Gibbens and Murray are likely your starting linebackers barring injury.

1. The kick returner

Every NFL team is evaluating who they want returning kicks with this new format. On Tennessee's first unofficial depth chart, it was Spears who received the honor of being the No. 1 kick returner. Behind him are wide receiver Kearis Jackson, and Tulane rookie Jha'Quan Jackson.

Last year, Spears returned 13 kicks for 270 yards with a long of 33. While he is clearly a favorite to win this job, expect Tennessee to try out a few different players in the preseason.