It didn't take long for former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker to receive some interest after his charges were dropped on Monday, as Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the former first-round pick is on his way to Kansas City on Wednesday morning to visit with the Chiefs.

Baker was released by the Giants this past offseason due to his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Florida. On Monday, the State Attorney's office dropped the charges against Baker and charged South Florida attorney William Dean with extortion. According to several reports, Dean told Baker's attorney that his clients -- three men who recanted statements last week accusing Baker of victimizing them in a robbery -- would do "anything you want, so long as the money is right," and attempted to extract $266,000 per client from Baker.

Baker was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List this offseason, and would have to be removed from the list in order to become eligible to play in games. The former University of Georgia star was selected with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. As a rookie with the Giants, he played in all 16 games and recorded just eight pass breakups, but tallied 61 combined tackles.

The Chiefs are currently sitting in first place in the AFC West with an 8-1 record, and have the No. 8 pass defense in the NFL, as they allow an average of 215.7 yards through the air per game. They haven't been perfect, however, as Derek Carr passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns during the Chiefs' 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this season, and allowed Teddy Bridgewater of the Carolina Panthers to throw for 310 yards and two touchdowns in a close game in Week 9. Kansas City is currently coming off of their bye week, and is scheduled to have a rematch against the Raiders this week on "Sunday Night Football."