The New York Jets entered the 2024 season with Super Bowl aspirations. Yet through seven weeks they have been one of the worst teams in the NFL. It's been eventful recently in New York, as the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh and traded for star wideout Davante Adams. Still, those moves haven't helped the team win any games just yet.

Are the Jets the most disappointing team in the NFL so far? CBS Sports HQ analyst -- and former Jet -- Leger Douzable thinks so. During a recent segment on CBS Sports HQ, Douzable pointed out that this Jets squad is a playoff team on paper, but games aren't won on paper.

"You can't just throw talent on the team and think it's gonna work, right?" Douzable said. "When you are building roster construction, everybody has to have a defined role, and right now, it seems like people don't have a defined role on this Jets team. And then when you have a whole bunch of all stars, who is holding them accountable? That's the big issue ..."

The Jets defense hasn't been as elite as some imagined it would be, and Aaron Rodgers is also off to the worst start to a season in his Hall of Fame career. He has never started a season 2-5, and has now gone 29 straight games without throwing for 300 yards. Rodgers' six interceptions over the last three games are the most in a three-game span in his career, and he's thrown four interceptions while targeting Garrett Wilson. That's the most interceptions involving a QB-WR duo this year.

The Jets hope the addition of Adams is something that can spark this offense, and get New York back in contention. It's still early, but the Jets have been the most disappointing team in the NFL this year.