1. Ranking the NFL playoff teams most likely to pull off an upset on Wild Card Weekend

Over the past four years, there have been a total of eight upsets during the wild-card round, which means we've been averaging two upsets per year since the NFL expanded the playoffs from 12 to 14 teams in 2020. What that means is that there's a good chance we're going to see an upset or two this weekend, so Jared Dubin went through and ranked the underdogs mostly likely to turn the playoffs upside down with a win this weekend.

1. Commanders (+3) over Buccaneers. "The Buccaneers can score with anyone ... but so can the Commanders. The Tampa Bay defense has let just about everybody move the ball at will, and the way Washington played over the second half of the season (i.e. once Jayden Daniels got his rib injury in the rearview mirror), that's a dangerous way to live."

2. Rams (+1.5) over Vikings. "The Rams have the benefit of playing this game at home, so even though they are playing against the 14-3 Vikings, they have a better shot than it might seem. Throw in the fact that they beat the Vikings earlier this season, and it's even easier to envision them pulling off the upset."

3. Packers (+4.5) over Eagles. "Green Bay arguably outplayed Philly back in Week 1 during the Eagles' 34-29 win in Brazil. If Jordan Love can get through the game healthy, maybe the Packers can pull off the upset this time."

If you want to check out Dubin's full rankings, be sure to click here.

2. Prisco picks all 13 playoff games and crowns his Super Bowl winner

It's fitting that we just ranked the most likely upsets of the wild-card round, because there's no one who loves upsets more than Pete Prisco. He just unveiled all of his picks for the full NFL playoff bracket and he has quite a few upsets in there. And just so we're all on the same page, we did unveil Prisco's wild-card picks yesterday, but for today, he's picking all 13 playoff games.

Let's check out his biggest upsets of each round:

Wild-card games

(7) Packers over (2) Eagles

(5) Rams over (4) Vikings

Divisional games

(7) Packers over (1) Lions

Conference title games

(7) Packers over (3) Buccaneers

(2) Bills over (1) Chiefs

That's right, Prisco has a No. 7 seed getting to the Super Bowl. Since the NFL added the seventh seed in 2020, they've gone 1-7 in the postseason, but Prisco is throwing that stat out the window and sending the Packers to the Super Bowl. He also has the Bills beating the Chiefs in the postseason for the first time ever with Josh Allen.

So who does Prisco have winning Super Bowl LIX?

Bills over Packers. "Before the season, I picked Green Bay to win it. I'm flipping. I think the MVP (Josh Allen) is gonna ride that wave all the way to win it all, and the Buffalo Bills are gonna win the Super Bowl."

The city of Buffalo will not be standing on Feb. 10 if this happens.

I only showed you six of Prisco's picks for the playoffs. If you want to see all 13, be sure to check out his full story here.

3. Ranking the 10 most important players in the postseason (non-quarterback edition)

After ranking the playoff quarterbacks on Wednesday, we thought we'd change things up today by ranking the best NON-quarterbacks in the postseason. Having a great quarterback can take you far in the playoffs, but it also helps if that QB has some help.

Garrett Podell ranked the top 10 most important non-quarterbacks and we're going to check out his top-five below:

1. Eagles RB Saquon Barkley. "Close your eyes. What comes to mind when you think of the 14-3 Philadelphia Eagles? For many, it's the NFL's leading rusher in Saquon Barkley and Philadelphia's star-studded offensive line. Barkley is obviously having a special year: He is only the ninth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards (2,005) in a single season."

2. Ravens RB Derrick Henry. "Yes, he is 30 years old, but Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has still got it. His 1,921 rushing yards are the most in NFL history in a season by a player the age of 30 or older, he co-led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 16 to set a Ravens' single-season record and he still has his breakaway speed."

3. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson. "How great is Justin Jefferson? Well, he's averaging more receiving yards per game (96.5) than any other player in NFL history, and he's made journeyman Sam Darnold look like a franchise quarterback."

4. Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs. "No one was better at finding the end zone in 2024 than Detroit Lions second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs: His 20 scrimmage touchdowns led the entire NFL and broke a franchise record."

5. Chiefs DT Chris Jones. "For years, the Chiefs were powered by the brilliance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' aerial assault, but that's no longer the case. In 2024, Kansas City has the 15th-ranked scoring offense (22.6 points per game) and the fourth-ranked scoring defense (19.2). The biggest driver of that top-five unit is All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones."

If you want to see Garrett's entire rankings, be sure to click here.

4. Top playoff coaching staffs: Lions edge Chiefs and Ravens for top spot

When it comes to the NFL playoffs, it's not surprising to see a game where the two teams on the field are so evenly matched that the difference comes down to who has the better coaching staff on the sideline. With that in mind, CBSSports.com's Jared Dubin decided to rank the coaching staffs of every playoff team.

Although Dubin ranked all 14 teams, we're only going to check out his top two tiers:

TIER 1

1. Lions: HC Dan Campbell, OC Ben Johnson, DC Aaron Glenn

2. Ravens: HC John Harbaugh, OC Todd Monken, DC Zach Orr

3. Chiefs: HC Andy Reid, OC Matt Nagy, DC Steve Spagnuolo

Tier 1 explanation: "These teams land in this order only because the Chiefs have the weakest individual link (OC Matt Nagy, the only coordinator among the three teams who does not call plays) and Orr is in his first year as the defensive coordinator. Johnson and Glenn have been in place under Campbell for several years and have become arguably the most- and second-most sought-after coaches on the market when it comes to head-coaching interviews. That's how good they are."

TIER 2

4. Vikings: HC Kevin O'Connell, OC Wes Phillips, DC Brian Flores

5. Rams: HC Sean McVay, OC Mike LaFleur, DC Chris Shula

Tier 2 explanation: "McVay and Co. would be in the first tier if it weren't for their persistent issues with fourth-down decision-making, including in the playoffs. O'Connell's staff, meanwhile, may have done the best coaching job in the NFL this season. They got more out of a Sam Darnold-led offense than could have reasonably been expected, while Flores led the league's most creative defense. None of that was out of character."

Dubin ranked all 14 playoff coaching staffs and if you want to see where everyone ended up, be sure to check out his full story here.

5. Ranking the top coaching vacancies and the candidate that would be the best for the job

Getty Images

There are currently six head-coaching vacancies around the NFL, and if one thing's for sure, it's that some of the openings are a lot more attractive than the others. If you're wondering which open job is the best one, you don't have to wonder anymore because Will Brinson answered that question.

Brinson ranked every job opening, and here's what he came up with (He also listed the best candidates for each job, and we've added that below next to each team).

1. Bears: Ben Johnson or Mike Vrabel

2. Patriots: Mike Vrabel

3. Jaguars: Ben Johnson or Liam Coen

4. Raiders: Brian Flores

5. Jets: Rex Ryan

6. Saints: Aaron Glenn

If you want to know why Brinson ranked each team where he did, you'll have to check out his full story here. And I have to say, I totally agree with where the Saints are in Brinson's ranking. Not only are they roughly $70 million over the salary cap, but they only have two months to fix that. Even if they do, it's not going to leave them much wiggle room to improve on a roster that went 5-12 in 2024.

