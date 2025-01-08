The Dallas Cowboys were arguably the NFL's most disappointing team in 2024. They came into the season with Super Bowl aspirations, but they instead finished 7-10 and didn't come particularly close to making the playoffs. Even before they got ravaged by injuries, the Cowboys were getting blown off the field by their best opponents.

Next year will be different. At least, according to star edge rusher Micah Parsons, who has high hopes for his team in 2025.

"For the people that kept believing -- because we are not done yet, we are not done yet. I hope that y'all don't think we're done yet," Parsons said on his podcast. "It's gonna be an amazing, amazing, amazing thing to see, when we're holding the trophy. Yes, it's big goals but I'm telling y'all right now, us holding the trophy. I'm saying my prayers out loud, I'm saying my goals out loud so y'all can hear 'em. We're going to be holding a trophy up next year. Point-blank, period."

Of course, this is the same Parsons that insisted these same Cowboys were close to beating the hated rival Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 17 game where they were blown off the field and lost 41-7.

"If you look at their plays, they had two big runs and three good deep shots. Other than that, we made them earn it," Parsons told reporters. "If you take away the scoreboard, it was about five plays that decided this game. And you hate to say that because it's a lot of football but … for the most part we were making them earn it, 3 yards, 2 yards, fourth-and-ones, which is good football when you're playing a team like the Eagles."

It's been 30 years since the Cowboys last hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. It's also been that long since they even made it to a conference title game. With a roster that remains top heavy, a front office that steadfastly refused to change the way it operates and a coaching staff that, if it returns, doesn't exactly have the best track record in recent seasons, it seems fairly unlikely that Parsons' prediction comes true.