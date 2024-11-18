It's the end of an era in New York as the Giants are opting to bench quarterback Daniel Jones. The former No. 6 overall pick may have made his final start for the Giants. While general manager Joe Schoen said any decision on Jones would be a "football decision," many would argue the Giants are protecting themselves from Jones' $23 million injury guarantee included in his contract.

It's not Drew Lock who will replace Jones under center, however. Tommy DeVito, who captured the imaginations of Giants fans for a short time as an undrafted 25-year-old rookie who won two of his first three career starts, is set to take over as QB1.

Why is DeVito starting instead of Lock? Yes, "Tommy Cutlets" is probably the more "entertaining" player who can potentially excite the fan base, but like the decision to bench Jones, the decision to start DeVito could be contract-related. Spotrac reports that the deal Lock signed with the Giants this offseason has playing-time incentives, passing incentives and team incentives.

Lock reportedly receives $250,000 each for 40%, 50%, 60% and 70% of snaps played. He receives an additional $250,000 if he records a 92.5 passer rating and/or 65% completion rate. If Lock records an 88 passer rating plus 15 touchdown passes or 2,000 passing yards, that's another $250,000. As for the team incentives, Lock playing at least 55% of snaps and the Giants making the playoffs earns him a cool half million dollars.

If the season ended today, the Giants would select No. 5 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. This is a great opportunity for DeVito to show what he's capable of, but it feels likely the team will be selecting a top quarterback come April.