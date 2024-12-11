It looks to be Tommy DeVito time in New York once again. Giants quarterback Drew Lock is in a walking boot due to his heel injury, and DeVito is expected to start Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Wednesday.

With the quarterback change, the Ravens move from a 14.5-point favorite to a 16.5-point favorite across most betting sites. This is tied for the fourth-largest spread by a home underdog since 2000. The Ravens are 36-0 outright all time when favorited by more than 10 points, making them the only franchise since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to be undefeated when favored by 10.5-plus points.

Tommy DeVito NYG • QB • #15 CMP% 67.7 YDs 189 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 6.1 View Profile

DeVito started in the first game following Daniel Jones' release. He went 21 of 31 with 189 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in the 30-7 Week 12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

From there, Lock, who thought he'd be QB2 behind Jones and confused by DeVito's initial start, took over. DeVito was questionable on Thanksgiving with a right forearm injury, serving as the emergency third quarterback, while Lock started.

Lock hasn't led the team to a win either, going 0-2 in starts against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. Appearing in five total games this season, Lock has a 51.1 completion percentage, with 414 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Last season, DeVito went 3-3 as a starter, averaging 152.2 passing yards per game, with seven touchdowns and one interception.