The New York Giants had one of the best moves this offseason in trading for Brian Burns, adding one of the game's top pass rushers to create a dominant pass rushing defensive line with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence.

The Giants only gave up a 2024 second-round pick (No. 39) and a 2024 fifth-round pick (No. 141 overall, respectively) and a 2025 conditional fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for Burns and a 2024 fourth-round pick (No. 166). They also signed Burns to a five-year, $150 million contract -- cementing their defensive line for years to come.

While the Giants pulled off one of the top moves of the offseason (and didn't give up as much as they thought they would), general manager Joe Schoen admitted on "Hard Knocks" their dire situation at another position.

Joe Schoen (GM): "What about Brian Burns. Have you looked at Brian Burns?"

Shane Bowen (defensive coordinator): "I'm in good shape with Brian Burns."

Brian Daboll (head coach): "That's a costly one, ain't it."

Schoen: "So what we would have to trade two twos (two second-round picks). And you probably have to pay him, what $28-29 million. Elite pass rusher opposite Kayvon (Thibodeaux), Dexter (Lawrence). Then I can play corner (laughing)."

The Giants clearly had a need at cornerback, as the laughing between Daboll, Bowen and Schoen demonstrated that. 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks and 2022 third-round pick Cor'Dale Flott are projected as the starting cornerbacks, but those comments on "Hard Knocks" are an indictment on what the Giants actually have at the position. Third-round pick Dru Phillips is also in the mix for playing time in the slot.

Schoen hit the jackpot with the Burns trade, but Hard Knocks revealed the downside of the deal -- and how the Giants may struggle at cornerback in the process.