Usually when quarterbacks catch touchdown passes, it's a pretty easy reception on a trick play that causes a defensive breakdown.

Then again, Jameis Winston isn't -- and never has been -- your usual quarterback. Playing in place of Jaxson Dart (concussion), the Giants' back-up signal caller made an athletic catch on a pass from wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, juked out Derrick Barnes, and then scored one of the best and most unlikely touchdowns you'll ever see.

The play was ...

the only touchdown catch by a Giants quarterback since at least 1950

Winston's first NFL catch

Olszewski's first NFL pass attempt

the second touchdown catch by any quarterback this season (Caleb Williams has the other.)

Mike Kafka has been pulling out all the stops since becoming interim head coach after Brian Daboll was fired. Winston's touchdown catch was the second trick play the Giants ran that went from near-disaster to touchdown. Winston was involved in the other one, too, tossing a 39-yard touchdown to Wan'Dale Robinson.