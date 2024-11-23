Two years ago, Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones led the New York Giants to the franchise's first playoff win since winning Super Bowl XLVI. Barkley is currently enjoying a standout season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones will now begin his search for a new team after he and the Giants mutually agreed to part ways on Friday.

When asked Friday about his former teammate, Barkley said that he has been in contact with Jones, who asked for his release after the Giants demoted him to No. 3 on the depth chart earlier this week. Barkley said that he and Jones have remained close since he signed with Philadelphia this past offseason.

"Sucks to see how everything went down for him over there," Barkley said of Jones. "I've got nothing but great things to say about him. You're not really gonna find anyone who is going to say negative things about him.

"Wherever he ends up next, they're gonna get a guy who is going to come in and work. It didn't work for me over there, and I'm doing well over here. Hopefully he can find the same kind of fresh start and success."

Things have certainly worked out for Barkley, who signed a multiyear deal with the Eagles after he was unable to find common ground with the Giants on a long-term contract. Through 10 games, Barkley currently leads the NFL in carries and is second in the league in rushing yards and touchdown runs.

Barkley is one of many examples of players who have found success with new teams. Another player, Sam Darnold, had a career start similar to the one Jones had in New York. Like Jones, Darnold was a former first-round pick who started his career with a rebuilding team (in his case, it was the New York Jets). Darnold showed flashes of his potential in New York, but he ultimately left town after things didn't pan out the way either side had hoped. Darnold has found success this year with the Vikings.

While Jones will try to follow in the footsteps of Barkley and Darnold, the Giants will once again begin the process of trying to find their next franchise quarterback.