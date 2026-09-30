The New York Giants released one of their most popular players, parting ways with veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ returned to the franchise where he became a household name in the early 2010s, and while he made the final 53-man roster in August, he was on the field for just 20 offensive snaps through three games and didn't make a catch.

During New York's 12-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans, MetLife Stadium even erupted in "OBJ" chants. However, he played just six snaps and saw one target. Giants coach John Harbaugh addressed the decision to release the player who was once viewed as the best receiver in the NFL, saying it just "wasn't working for us."

"I had a great conversation with Odell, and it's tough," Harbaugh said, via SNY. "But we just weren't getting enough, you know? It just wasn't working for us. And like I told him, I wanted to be able to get more. I wanted him to be able to do more, I wanted to get him on the field more. Whatever reason, we weren't able to do it. Put it on us. We weren't able to get it done. But at this point in time, that's kind of where we were and we needed to move on."

Harbaugh previously indicated that Beckham could see more opportunities in the passing game. He was asked what had changed.

"Well, I think I said I hoped he would get more chances," Harbaugh said, "That's what I said. So nothing changed. I did hope he would get more chances. And he didn't. You know, and that's where we stood. So I felt like, that being the case, we're not gonna be able to get it done. Roster spot-wise, we need more out of that spot and that's what we're gonna do. Nothing about Odell. Nothing that he could do, in that sense. It's just we weren't able to get it done, make it fit, make it work, whatever you want to call it. And I was hoping we could, and we didn't."

There were some roster gymnastics to work through with Beckham's release. ESPN initially noted that the Giants had to make a decision on wide receiver and punt returner Braxton Berrios, who had quickly exhausted his practice-squad elevations. Sure enough, Berrios was signed to the active roster following OBJ's release, as was Charlie Jones. For some potential landing spots for Beckham, click here.