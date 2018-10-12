Greg Olsen could return for Panthers' game against Redskins after practicing Thursday

The Carolina Panthers are 3-1 so far this season, and they may be getting stronger heading into a Week 6 matchup with the Redskins. Tight end Greg Olsen, who suffered a fracture in Week 1 on his right foot that he had surgery on last year, practiced in full on Thursday, according to The Charlotte Observer. This means that there's a good chance he could see the field against the Redskins on Sunday, barring an unforeseen setback.

It would be a huge addition for Cam Newton. Olsen is No. 3 in Panthers history in both yards and receptions since he and Newton joined the team in 2011, trailing Steve Smith and Muhsin Muhammad. Olsen is easily Newton's favorite target in the Panthers offense, although running back Christian McCaffrey may be coming for that crown. McCaffrey leads the Panthers with 27 catches (6.75 catches per game) this season, while Devin Funchess leads the team with 238 yards.

Olsen played just seven games for the Panthers in 2017. A Jones fracture he suffered in Week 2 last year landed him on IR, and he finished out the regular season after returning to the team in November. He had two receptions for 33 yards in the opener this season, but hasn't played since.

"He moved well, and he didn't have any issues with yesterday's practice this morning," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said of Olsen Thursday, via The Observer. "Like I always tell you guys, it's really about the next day. That's probably the best indicator. He did a lot more today."

The Panthers may want to be careful with how they use Olsen on Sunday. FedEx Field's turf is notoriously difficult to play on, and the last thing Olsen wants to do is find himself back on the sidelines. For the Redskins, it could end up being bad news after the drubbing they took on Monday to the Saints. If Newton gets his favorite weapon back, an already-dangerous Panthers offense could be even tougher to stop.