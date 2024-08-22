If there's one thing that "Hard Knocks" is known for, it's the profanity. Not only does the show give you an inside look into how NFL teams operate, but it also gives you an inside look into how players and coaches act on the field.

For instance, one of the most famous clips in "Hard Knocks" history came in 2010 when Rex Ryan, who was coaching the Jets at the time, dropped multiple F-bombs during a speech that didn't end until he eventually told the team that it was time to "go eat a goddamn snack"

Although the show has been laced with profanity over its 23-year run, you won't see any curse words for the Bears' version of the show and that's actually by design.

The director of 'Hard Knocks,' Shannon Furman, recently did an interview with CHGO and she was actually asked about the lack of curse words this season. As it turns out, HBO decided to cut out all the profanity out of respect to the McCaskey family, which owns the Bears.

"I'll be honest, this team curses much less than any other team I've been around, but it is out of respect for the McCaskey family," Furman said of why the curse words have been taken out of the show, via Bearswire. "It's something that they don't do and wouldn't want to see it, so it's kind of a decision that was made out of respect for them letting us in their house and wanting to be respectful to them."

There have been three episodes so far of "Hard Knocks" with the Bears and there have been zero cuss words, and now, you know why. The final two episodes of "Hard Knocks will air on Aug. 27 and Sept. 3 and it's probably a safe bet that we won't hear any profanity for those shows, either.

After that the Sept. 3 show, "Hard Knocks" will go on a brief hiatus before returning on Dec. 3 for an in-season show, which will feature the entire AFC North. Although there's no profanity now, don't be surprised if the cuss words return in December.