No team in NFL history has ever held the top three picks in the draft, but that could change this year if everything falls into place for the New York Jets.

Due to some savvy moves over the past 12 months, the Jets hold three first-round picks for the 2027 NFL Draft, and those could end up being three good picks if a few things fall their way. Let's take a look at how each pick was acquired:

The twist with that final pick is that the first-rounder they're getting from the Cowboys might not actually come from the Cowboys. Dallas acquired a 2027 first-round pick from the Green Bay Packers in the Micah Parsons deal, and the Jets will be getting the better of Dallas' two picks. So, for example, if the Packers end up picking at 10th overall and the Cowboys get the 18th overall pick, then the Jets would get Green Bay's slot.

Why the Jets are suddenly sitting pretty

If you watched the Packers play on Thursday night, then you realize why this could be good news for the Jets. Green Bay got absolutely destroyed 35-14 by the Falcons to drop to 1-2 on the season. The Packers can't run the ball, their offensive line is a mess and Jordan Love has been struggling with his accuracy. If the wheels fall off the wagon in Green Bay and the Packers end up earning a top three pick, that will go to the Jets.

As for the Colts, they're currently sitting at 0-2, and things won't be getting any easier this week because they're facing the Houston Texans. The Colts have lost nine straight games dating back to last season, and if they don't get things turned around soon, they could be a contender to land the No. 1 overall pick, and of course, if they get it, it will go to the Jets.

If the Colts and Packers get the top two picks, those will go to New York. There have only been two teams in NFL history to get the top two picks in a draft, and it hasn't happened since 1992 when the Colts picked at first overall (Steve Emtman) and second overall (Quentin Coryatt). In the Super Bowl era, that's the only time a team has ever held the top two picks, so it goes without saying that no one has ever held the top three picks (the Chicago Cardinals also got the top two picks in the 1958 NFL Draft).

That brings us to the final piece of the puzzle. Of course, if the Jets want the top three picks, they'll also have to be bad this season, but that could be a silver lining for Jets fans. If the Jets play well, that's a good thing because it gives New York a chance to end the NFL's longest playoff drought (the Jets haven't made the playoffs since 2010). However, if the Jets play poorly, then fans can root for them to lose so they earn a high pick, which could potentially set up a situation where New York gets the top three picks.

The 2027 draft class is loaded with quarterbacks from Dante Moore to Arch Manning to LaNorris Sellers, so the Jets would get the pick of the litter at that position. After that, they'd still have two more picks to play with, so they'd have the chance to create a strong foundation for years to come. They could trade away the second or third pick to another QB-needy team and load up on even more first-round picks. Even if the Jets don't land the top three picks, they're almost certainly going to be in control of the top of the 2027 draft thanks to their haul of picks.