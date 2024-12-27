The Los Angeles Chargers are getting a vital player back at a pivotal point in the season. The team is activating running back J.K. Dobbins ahead of its Week 17 matchup with the New England Patriots, according to NFL Media.

Dobbins' return is even bigger given that fellow running back Gus Edwards (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game. Dobbins (MCL sprain) has officially been labeled as questionable. He's been on injured reserve for the past four games.

A candidate for Comeback Player of the Year, Dobbins was one of the NFL's most efficient backs this season prior to getting injured. In 11 games (and nine starts), Dobbins has run for 766 yards and eight touchdowns and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He has also set career highs with 28 receptions and 134 yards.

J.K. Dobbins LAC • RB • #27 Att 158 Yds 766 TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Dobbins has persevered through several serious injuries during his five-year NFL career. Knee injuries wiped out his entire 2021 season and more than half of his 2022 campaign. An Achilles injury in Week 1 of the 2023 season abruptly ended Dobbins' final season with the Ravens, who selected him with the 55th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Despite his injury history, the Chargers took a chance and signed Dobbins this past offseason. Now, Dobbins will look to help Los Angeles clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Patriots.