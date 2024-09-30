A close loss to the Houston Texans doesn't help the Jacksonville Jaguars snap out of a losing skid that seems impossible to overcome. The Jaguars fell to 0-4 after Sunday's 20-16 loss, the first time they have started 0-4 in the Doug Pederson era and the sixth time in franchise history the team has lost the first four games.

This trend has been disturbing for a Jaguars franchise that collapsed at the end of last season, which has carried into this year. The Jaguars are 1-9 in their last 10 games after starting last season 8-3. Naturally, there will be questions surrounding the future of the head coach.

Doug Pederson doesn't see it that way.

"My status? I mean, no," Pederson said, via a transcript provided by the Jaguars. "That's kind of a strange question, but okay."

Would Pederson considering making any changes? The Jaguars head coach doesn't call the plays, delegating those duties to offensive coordinator Press Taylor. Trevor Lawrence has lost nine consecutive starts, with 14 touchdowns to 11 turnovers while being sacked 23 times.

Lawrence finished 18 of 33 for 169 yards with two touchdowns on Sunday. He averaged 5.1 yards per attempt and had an 89.1 rating. Pederson isn't considering a change at play caller.

"For what? I thought he called a great game," Pederson said. "As coaches, we can't go out there and make the plays, right? It's a two-way street, so you guys can sit here and point the finger all you want, and that's fine.

"Point it right at me. I can take it, okay? I can take it. So, whatever you want to ask me, say, write, go ahead."

The Jaguars failing to win games seems to be getting to Pederson, as the Jaguars are averaging 18.3 points per game over their last 10 games (the current 1-9 stretch). The Jaguars are 27th in the NFL in offensive points per game (15.0) and 22nd in yards per play (4.9). Trevor Lawrence is completing 53.3% of his passes for 729 yards with four touchdowns to one interceptions with a 78.9 rating.

This isn't what the Jaguars have signed up for.

"We're that close to flipping the switch, making more plays during the games," Pederson said. "We're not making them right now, and that's what's holding us back."