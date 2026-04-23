Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. had entered into a pre-trial intervention program that, if completed, will result in all charges resulting from a Feb. 7 arrest that stemmed from a domestic dispute between Pearce and his ex-girlfriend, WNBA star Rickea Jackson, being dismissed, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirmed. Pearce is still the subject of an NFL investigation that could lead to a suspension. According to NFL Media, the league says it has been "closely monitoring all developments" related to the case.

Pearce was charged in March with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person. The charging document also changed a felony aggravated stalking charge to a misdemeanor, according to a court document obtained by ESPN. The state attorney also dropped one charge of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

Jackson said the incident occurred shortly after she and Pearce ended their relationship. She said in the petition for a protective order that she became increasingly afraid for her safety after attempting to break up with Pearce in the weeks prior to the incident because she believed he was cheating on her and because tensions rose during a January confrontation.

The criminal complaint regarding the Feb. 7 incident stated that Pearce followed Jackson in a white Lamborghini SUV and, when she stopped at a red light, Pearce exited the vehicle and attempted to open Jackson's driver's side door. Jackson then drove off and toward the Doral Police Department, and Pearce continued to follow her, at one point colliding with the rear end of her vehicle. Pearce then cut Jackson off at an intersection near the police station and collided with her vehicle head-on when she attempted to get away.

An officer pulled a firearm on Pearce upon arrival on the scene and ordered him to get on the ground. Pearce, who was standing outside his SUV, re-entered the vehicle and closed the door. The officer opened the door, but Pearce closed it, locked it, and fled the scene. While driving away, Pearce allegedly struck an officer in the left knee with his SUV. Pearce later crashed the vehicle, fled the scene on foot, and resisted arrest when police caught up to him.

Pearce's legal team said in a March statement released to ESPN that he "maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, it is hardly the full, complete story."